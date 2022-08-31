CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department is warning parents they are seeing an increase in reported cases of Sextortion, specifically targeting teens and young adults. "Sextortion involves victims being threatened or coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online and can happen on any social media site, app, or game where people meet to communicate," said Cibolo Police. "The most common places where Sextortion occurs is on Snapchat and Instagram but can also occur on children’s games such as Roblox or Minecraft."

