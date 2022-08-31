ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Valley, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot and killed in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
CONVERSE, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Leon Valley, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Leon Valley, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#South Texas#Violent Crime#Leon Valley Police#University Hospital#San Antonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police warning parents about uptick in cases of 'sextortion'

CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department is warning parents they are seeing an increase in reported cases of Sextortion, specifically targeting teens and young adults. "Sextortion involves victims being threatened or coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online and can happen on any social media site, app, or game where people meet to communicate," said Cibolo Police. "The most common places where Sextortion occurs is on Snapchat and Instagram but can also occur on children’s games such as Roblox or Minecraft."
CIBOLO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for missing teen girl

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy