SAPD: Three shot, including toddler, on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to determine who shot three people, including a 2-year-old girl, at an apartment complex off Potranco Road near Ingram. The shooting happened Monday afternoon after 4 p.m. at the Villas at Costa Brava. SAPD Sergeant Alexandra Mercado said police received "conflicting...
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
Man found shot and killed in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
Texas man on “meth binge” steals police car, tries to run over several people
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
Loop 1604 at Highway 181 shut down as BCSO investigates deadly accident
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly car accident on the far southeast side has shut down all lanes of Loop 1604 at Highway 181 Monday night, as well as the on-ramps to 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. No details about the crash, including how many cars are...
KSAT 12
Man on ‘meth binge’ slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol car, aims for police during wild chase, Atascosa County sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old Poteet man who admitted to being on an “extended methamphetamine binge” led law enforcement officers on a wild chain of events that finally ended in a crash and his arrest. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, a Poteet police officer...
KSAT 12
Woman intentionally struck off-duty deputy with her vehicle while dropping child off at school, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she intentionally ran into an off-duty deputy who was directing traffic at a San Antonio charter school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Susan Rodriguez, 32, struck Zavala County Sheriff’s...
KSAT 12
Two men shot during altercation at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot outside a San Antonio bar just before midnight on Saturday. San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at Thirsty’s SA, located in the 8900 block of S. Presa Street. Police were called out to the bar after witnesses...
Police searching for suspect who shot two outside southside bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside a bar on the southside late Saturday night. It happened around 11:39 p.m. in the parking lot of a bar at 8902 S. Presa St. Police say when they arrived at the location, they found...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers, police seek man who fired shots at employees after stealing from convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an aggravated robbery at a Southeast Side convenience store. It happened on Aug. 25 at the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Avenue, near the Pecan Valley Drive intersection. Police said...
KSAT 12
Cibolo police warning parents about sextortion targeting teens and young adults
CIBOLO, Texas – An increase in reports of sextortion has prompted Cibolo Police Department to issue a warning for parents. Sextortion is a form of online blackmail that involves a victim being threatened or coerced into sending money or explicit images online. “The victim often believes they are communicating...
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
Wild chase in stolen police vehicle leads to gunshots and multiple felony charges
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a man who admitted to investigators that he intentionally attempted to hit as many police cars and officers as he could during a wild chase and crash, apparently also confessed to being on an extended methamphetamine binge. The dangerous...
Police warning parents about uptick in cases of 'sextortion'
CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department is warning parents they are seeing an increase in reported cases of Sextortion, specifically targeting teens and young adults. "Sextortion involves victims being threatened or coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online and can happen on any social media site, app, or game where people meet to communicate," said Cibolo Police. "The most common places where Sextortion occurs is on Snapchat and Instagram but can also occur on children’s games such as Roblox or Minecraft."
SAPD looking for missing teen girl
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
59-Year-Old Henry Stevenson Died 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials reported that the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Donop Road.
BCSO credits social media for quick arrest of hit-and-run suspect
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is crediting social media for quickly finding a truck driver who allegedly ran over a man with his loaded flatbed trailer on Friday. Sheriff Javier Salazar said it all began when 30-year-old Yudi Samir Aguilar cut off an 18-wheeler while...
Person detained after hitting, killing woman on highway; woman arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO — While responding to a call about a body in the road, police subsequently arrested a woman who was driving while intoxicated on the northeast side Saturday morning. Just before 1:45 a.m., San Antonio Police received a call about a possible body in the road. SAPD and...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
