Bridgeport, CT

Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The motorcycle involved in the crash. Photo Credit: DoingItLocal.com

One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues.

Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, Appleby said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Comments

Michael Reed
5d ago

wow,that's a very ugly crash scene,to literally have the front tire peel off of the rim takes major impact force,Jesus.. Barnum Ave that time of day is a rat race,people cutting others off,people crossing the street while texting, not even looking, its bad,than you throw in the massive amount of tractor trailers and buses too!,forget about it.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

