Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

The motorcycle involved in the crash. Photo Credit: DoingItLocal.com

One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues.

Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, Appleby said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

