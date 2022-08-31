ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Target open Labor Day, while Costco closed

Americans are expected to mark Labor Day with barbecues, travel and shopping for grills, patio furniture and clearance markdowns. Why it matters: More than half of consumers (51%) expect inflation to impact their Labor Day plans down from 62% Memorial Day weekend, according to data and tech company Numerator's Labor Day weekend survey.
ECONOMY
