FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
Wave 3
Wave 3
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
Wave 3
Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
Wave 3
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
Wave 3
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
Off-duty officer, motorist suffer minor injuries following crash in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An off-duty officer is expected to be okay after a crash in St. Matthews. Metro Police said the crash happened on Westport and Ahland Road around 3 p.m. Saturday. In their initial investigation, police said a woman traveling eastbound crossed the center median and struck the...
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
KRMS Radio
Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released
The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.
Wave 3
Louisville on track for third-highest year of homicides, anti-gun violence advocate says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An advocate against gun violence said the city is on track to break the record for the third highest year of homicides. In the month of August, Louisville Metro Police data said there were 10 total homicides, bringing the city’s total for 2022 to 111.
WHAS 11
Hundreds turn out for car show honoring Louisville man killed in crash
Nathan Young, a 20-year-old motorcyclist, was killed in a recent crash. Hundreds showed up to a car show hosted by family and friends in his honor.
