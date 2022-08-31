ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
WHAS11

LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KRMS Radio

Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released

The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.
LOUISVILLE, KY

