Tribune-Review
Biden talks about importance of labor unions, democracy in Labor Day speech in West Mifflin
President Joe Biden spoke about the importance of labor unions and democracy in a Labor Day speech Monday outside a Mon Valley union hall, while also touting his efforts to bring more infrastructure funding to Western Pennsylvania and boost manufacturing. At a United Steelworkers hall in West Mifflin, Biden addressed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve
I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Across from Jeannette City Hall, bell is relic of Clay Avenue School
Editor’s note: ‘What’s That?’ is a recurring feature in the Tribune-Review’s Westmoreland Plus edition. If there’s something you’d like to see explored here, send an email to gtrcity@triblive.com. A bell that no longer rings remains at the site of a Jeannette school that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Arnold police officer, chief takes over 'The Tomb' outreach ministry
Shannon Santucci served her hometown of Arnold as a police officer for 11 years and made history as the city’s first female police chief. She resigned from the department as a sergeant in 2018, having been chief from June 2015 to January 2016. “I miss patrolling,” Santucci said. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pair's industrial art a love letter to steelworkers
An accidental discovery on social media led to a partnership between New Castle businessman Chip Barletto and Pittsburgh industrial artist Cory Bonnet, and, because of that, our community will always have permanent reminders of why we celebrate Labor Day. Barletto has been visiting old steel mills for 50 years, starting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford graduate heads up sustainability programs in Turtle Creek Watershed
Shaina Nicassio grew up in Penn Township’s Harrison City neighborhood, and after a stint with the National Park Service has returned to the area to work as the sustainability program specialist for the ReImagine Turtle Creek Watershed and Airshed Communities initiative. By organizing community events, local outreach and managing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Community showed up for annual Pack the Park fundraiser
Kudos to everyone involved in the quick action last Monday to switch the planned Kiski Area outdoor volleyball event to the high school gym. The outdoor venue at Vandergrift’s Kennedy Park was to be the site of the second annual Pack the Park fundraiser for the Choose to Serve Foundation, initiated by Tim Toy in honor of his late wife Ellen, longtime local volleyball coach and educator at Leechburg High School and elsewhere who passed away in 2016.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills notebook: Te’Shan Campbell joins coaching staff at Michigan State
Former Penn Hills wrestler Te’Shan Campbell will once again be involved with collegiate wrestling. Campbell, a 2015 PIAA champion at 170 pounds with the Indians, will join Michigan State’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant. “Te’Shan brings a lot of experience as a competitor and as a coach,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Night of the Living Dead' display to be added to Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village
The latest addition to the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village will have a “Night of the Living Dead” theme. The addition being unveiled later this month is a replica of the Evans City Cemetery chapel featured in the iconic zombie movie made in Western Pennsylvania. It was where the opening scene in which things go terribly wrong for characters Barbara and Johnny was filmed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Spanish for preschoolers, Ole 5K and more around Pine, Richland
The Pine Community Center is hosting a new Spanish language learning program for children ages 3 to 5 starting on Sept. 28. Kids will be taught how to count and learn phrases and greetings. The cost for the eight-week program, which runs from 10:30 to 11 a.m., is $115 for PCC members and $125 for nonmembers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 3, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Super bingo planned Oct. 1 in Gilpin. Christ the King and St....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders
Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Benedum Center stage gets major upgrade
For the first time in over two decades, Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center has a new stage floor. The Benedum Center is one of the busiest theaters in the world, so the old 7,000-plus-square-foot stage had a lot of wear and tear from the past 20 years. According to the trade...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Discover local flora during 2 ranger-led walks at Harrison Hills Park
Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to take part in two free hikes this month at Harrison Hills Park. Seeds and Spores is scheduled for Sept. 17. Hit the Trail will happen Sept. 25. Hosted by Allegheny County, the hikes are tailored to all skill levels. Park rangers will lead the first,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA girls golf championship tees off Friday at 9 a.m.
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its girls golf championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Last year, Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional held off her teammate in a scorecard playoff to win the individual title with a nine-hole score of 41. Neither player is back for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel looks to boost offense, Shady Side Academy faces injury woes as girls soccer season begins
It’s hard to believe there could have been a more seamless transition in coaching than the move from Fox Chapel girls soccer coach Peter Torres to his successor, Carlo Prati. Torres, after a thrilling WPIAL playoff ride last season, has moved on to the collegiate level at LaRoche University....
