ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve

I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Across from Jeannette City Hall, bell is relic of Clay Avenue School

Editor’s note: ‘What’s That?’ is a recurring feature in the Tribune-Review’s Westmoreland Plus edition. If there’s something you’d like to see explored here, send an email to gtrcity@triblive.com. A bell that no longer rings remains at the site of a Jeannette school that...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Arnold police officer, chief takes over 'The Tomb' outreach ministry

Shannon Santucci served her hometown of Arnold as a police officer for 11 years and made history as the city’s first female police chief. She resigned from the department as a sergeant in 2018, having been chief from June 2015 to January 2016. “I miss patrolling,” Santucci said. “I...
ARNOLD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pair's industrial art a love letter to steelworkers

An accidental discovery on social media led to a partnership between New Castle businessman Chip Barletto and Pittsburgh industrial artist Cory Bonnet, and, because of that, our community will always have permanent reminders of why we celebrate Labor Day. Barletto has been visiting old steel mills for 50 years, starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022

Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival

As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area

Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatization#Election Local#Democrats#Controller
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Community showed up for annual Pack the Park fundraiser

Kudos to everyone involved in the quick action last Monday to switch the planned Kiski Area outdoor volleyball event to the high school gym. The outdoor venue at Vandergrift’s Kennedy Park was to be the site of the second annual Pack the Park fundraiser for the Choose to Serve Foundation, initiated by Tim Toy in honor of his late wife Ellen, longtime local volleyball coach and educator at Leechburg High School and elsewhere who passed away in 2016.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Night of the Living Dead' display to be added to Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village

The latest addition to the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village will have a “Night of the Living Dead” theme. The addition being unveiled later this month is a replica of the Evans City Cemetery chapel featured in the iconic zombie movie made in Western Pennsylvania. It was where the opening scene in which things go terribly wrong for characters Barbara and Johnny was filmed.
CARNEGIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Spanish for preschoolers, Ole 5K and more around Pine, Richland

The Pine Community Center is hosting a new Spanish language learning program for children ages 3 to 5 starting on Sept. 28. Kids will be taught how to count and learn phrases and greetings. The cost for the eight-week program, which runs from 10:30 to 11 a.m., is $115 for PCC members and $125 for nonmembers.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 3, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Super bingo planned Oct. 1 in Gilpin. Christ the King and St....
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders

Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Benedum Center stage gets major upgrade

For the first time in over two decades, Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center has a new stage floor. The Benedum Center is one of the busiest theaters in the world, so the old 7,000-plus-square-foot stage had a lot of wear and tear from the past 20 years. According to the trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy