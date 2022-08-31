EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a car got lodged under a semi-trailer during a crash Monday on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said in a collision report that a 2015 Nissan Altima was speeding on I-35 when the car drifted and hit a semi-truck near the exit for Southeast 33rd Street. The report says the Altima got lodged under the semi-trailer, which dragged the car more than 1,000 feet before stopping on the shoulder.

EDMOND, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO