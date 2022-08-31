Read full article on original website
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Central OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
Moore Police investigate deadly weekend crash
Moore Police are investigating what led up to a late Saturday night crash that killed one person and hurt two others.
“They were very incoherent, not responding to anything,” 2 arrested following odd encounter with stopped car at OKC intersection
Oklahoma City police had quite the encounter Monday morning after they were called to a stopped vehicle at an intersection on the city's northwest side.
Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
Bodycam footage released of pursuit, arrest of man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage from the pursuit and arrest of the man who was accused of killing Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Swartz. OCPD took charge of the investigation. The suspect, Benjamin Plank, fled after shooting two deputies and now, KOCO 5...
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night. Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals. Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police. They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Guthrie man taken to hospital after car gets lodged under semi on I-35
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a car got lodged under a semi-trailer during a crash Monday on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said in a collision report that a 2015 Nissan Altima was speeding on I-35 when the car drifted and hit a semi-truck near the exit for Southeast 33rd Street. The report says the Altima got lodged under the semi-trailer, which dragged the car more than 1,000 feet before stopping on the shoulder.
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
Person taken to hospital after abandoned nursing home catches fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — First responders took one person to a hospital after an abandoned nursing home caught fire early Monday morning in Oklahoma City. Crews responded to a report of a commercial fire at a building near Northeast 17th Street and Bryant Avenue. When crews arrived, they found very heavy smoke and fire.
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
Okla. contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars killed while shooting at ex’s family
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old contractor accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims allegedly tried to gun down his ex-girlfriend’s family. According to the affidavit filed on Aug. 25, Delbert Middleton, a contractor with a roofing and construction company, was allegedly paid to complete home builds, but the jobs were never finished. There were reportedly four victims in total.
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
