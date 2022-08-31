ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

KOCO

Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Guthrie man taken to hospital after car gets lodged under semi on I-35

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a car got lodged under a semi-trailer during a crash Monday on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said in a collision report that a 2015 Nissan Altima was speeding on I-35 when the car drifted and hit a semi-truck near the exit for Southeast 33rd Street. The report says the Altima got lodged under the semi-trailer, which dragged the car more than 1,000 feet before stopping on the shoulder.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie

At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
GUTHRIE, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
truecrimedaily

Okla. contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars killed while shooting at ex’s family

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old contractor accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims allegedly tried to gun down his ex-girlfriend’s family. According to the affidavit filed on Aug. 25, Delbert Middleton, a contractor with a roofing and construction company, was allegedly paid to complete home builds, but the jobs were never finished. There were reportedly four victims in total.
OKLAHOMA STATE

