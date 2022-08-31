ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

thecheyennepost.com

Elk Captured in Cheyenne

Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne

PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/2/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie while students at UW. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Corner Crossing case is headed to federal court-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Students’ rights and back to school-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With school starting up again, our focus turns to getting kids ready with school supplies and textbooks for the new year. But one of the things that may not be covered in school outlines is student rights. Especially when it comes to freedom of expression and fighting discrimination, inside our outside the classroom, particularly with LGBTQ rights, dress codes, racism, recent book bannings and history lesson restrictions.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue

Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors

CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thefreshloaf.com

First bake at 6000 ft

We just moved from sunny AZ to Cheyenne, WY. My starter seems to have made the move just fine, bubbling up nicely when fed. Unpacking is progressing, and I am starting to find kitchen things bit by bit. I threw together a sandwich loaf yesterday just so we could have...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news

60-year Cheyenne temp record falls; more heat to come this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s been sunny and hot this Labor Day holiday weekend, and that trend will continue as high pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. Sunday was a record-breaking day for Cheyenne as the high of 94 beat the previous record of 93 degrees set in 1960, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Laramie tied its record high of 89 degrees, also set in 1960.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/31/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Tuck’s Takes: Peasley hushes critics with career-best outing

LARAMIE -- The hate was real. It was also unwarranted. Did Andrew Peasley struggle in his Wyoming debut? The stats bear that out. The junior completed just 5 of his 20 pass attempts for 30 yards in that lopsided loss at Illinois. He tossed a wobbly, underthrown interception. He should've finished with at least three of those.
LARAMIE, WY

