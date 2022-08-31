ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
411mania.com

CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum

CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com

Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out

MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale

Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
411mania.com

CM Punk, Tony Khan, & What Must Change For AEW After All Out

On Sunday night, AEW closed its All Out pay-per-view on a high note when MJF was reintroduced into the fold. After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event, the building went dark and we learned that The Joker, who had won the Casino Royale Ladder Match and a future shot at the AEW World Title, was the one and only MJF.
411mania.com

UPDATED: Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
411mania.com

Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out

Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com

Darby Allin, Sting & Miro Take Down House of Black At AEW All Out

The House of Black came up short against Darby Allin, Sting and Miro at AEW All Out. Allin, Sting, and Miro defeated Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews on tonight’s PPV. The finish came as Black was ready to nail Sting with a spinning fist but Sting spit mist into Black’s face. Darby Allin then came into the ring and pinned Black.
411mania.com

Control Your Narrative Bids Farewell to Braun Strowman Following Raw Return

Following Braun Strowman’s WWE return, Control Your Narrative has bid him farewell with a statement. As reported, Strowman made his return on tonight’s show as he attacked Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios during the Tag Team #1 Contender’s match. Strowman worked for Control Your Narrative under his...
411mania.com

Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide

Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
