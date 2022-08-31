Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins On Why He’s ‘Never Really Liked’ Matt Riddle Outside Of The Ring, If He Enjoys Working With Him
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth Rollins discussed his issues with Matt Riddle outside of the ring, if he enjoys working with Riddle in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below. Seth Rollins on his issues with Matt Riddle outside of the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
411mania.com
CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Bryce Remsburg Details His Role Backstage in AEW, Talks Tony Khan’s Passion For Wrestling
Bryce Remsburg has a backstage role in addition to his referee work in AEW, and he discussed that role in a new interview. Remsburg appeared on Off the Top Rope and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On what separates Tony Khan from other promoters: “The word...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out
MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale
Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
411mania.com
CM Punk, Tony Khan, & What Must Change For AEW After All Out
On Sunday night, AEW closed its All Out pay-per-view on a high note when MJF was reintroduced into the fold. After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event, the building went dark and we learned that The Joker, who had won the Casino Royale Ladder Match and a future shot at the AEW World Title, was the one and only MJF.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
Darby Allin, Sting & Miro Take Down House of Black At AEW All Out
The House of Black came up short against Darby Allin, Sting and Miro at AEW All Out. Allin, Sting, and Miro defeated Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews on tonight’s PPV. The finish came as Black was ready to nail Sting with a spinning fist but Sting spit mist into Black’s face. Darby Allin then came into the ring and pinned Black.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 09.05.22 – Kevin Owens Has a Message for Roman Reigns, and More!
-You know having Labor Day was supposed to give me a chance to get a little more sleep, but instead I was up until 3 AM because CM Punk went scorched Earth and then my son woke me up less than 6 hours later. So, I am running on fumes a bit here and actually fell asleep during the live showing, but they replay it at midnight, so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Control Your Narrative Bids Farewell to Braun Strowman Following Raw Return
Following Braun Strowman’s WWE return, Control Your Narrative has bid him farewell with a statement. As reported, Strowman made his return on tonight’s show as he attacked Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios during the Tag Team #1 Contender’s match. Strowman worked for Control Your Narrative under his...
411mania.com
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide
Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
