Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
NFT Software Company Dust Labs Raises $7M During y00ts Release
Non-fungible token (NFT) software company Dust Labs has raised a $7 million funding round, announced during the pandemonium for its Solana-based y00ts NFT minting on Monday. Participants in the round include Foundation Capital, Solana Ventures, Metaplex, Jump, FTX Ventures and Chapter One. The investment was a 50/50 split between company equity and its DUST token, a representative told CoinDesk.
CoinDesk
Binance, Issuer of Third-Biggest Stablecoin, to Stop Supporting Larger Rival USDC
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has shaken up the vital stablecoin market, announcing it will automatically move customers' funds to its Binance USD (BUSD) token from alternatives including the larger USD Coin (USDC). Binance said on Monday that it will convert all investments in USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP) and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Hires Former Brazilian Central Bank President as Adviser
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hired former Brazilian Central Bank President and Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles as a member of its advisory...
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Firms Must Now Report Sanctions Breaches, Freeze Accounts
The U.K. Treasury, the government’s finance arm, wants crypto exchanges and wallet providers operating in the country to report suspected sanctions breaches to authorities, updated guidance shows. Crypto companies must freeze assets and report them to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), an authority within the Treasury, if...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate
Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm Copper Appoints Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer
Cryptocurrency custodian Copper named Tim Neill as chief risk officer, the company said in a statement on Monday. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Wilson, and his appointment begins with immediate effect, the company said. Neill joins from Mastercard, where he was chief risk officer for the company's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bybit Barred From Brokering Securities in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) banned the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from brokering securities. In a declaratory act published on Monday, the CVM...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
CoinDesk
Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness
Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned...
CoinDesk
Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service
PoolinWallet, the wallet service of one of the world's biggest bitcoin mining pools, is suspending all withdrawals as it tries to preserve assets and stabilize liquidity, the firm said on Monday. PoolinWallet also said it's continuing to explore "strategic alternatives with various parties." On Sunday, the firm's CEO and founder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Ether Primed for Pre-Merge Rally After Wedge Breakout
Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, looked set for renewed price rally ahead of the Ethereum "Merge," according to observers tracking chart patterns. Last week, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain broke out of a falling wedge pattern identified by two converging and descending trendlines connecting Aug....
CoinDesk
Parabolic Bitcoin Bull Run Likely After Dormant Coin Supply Peaks, Past Data Suggests
The view that bitcoin's (BTC) fate is closely tied to what the Federal Reserve (Fed) does has been widely discussed. As a result, most traders looking to time the next parabolic bull run are waiting for the world's most powerful central bank to declare victory over inflation and abandon liquidity tightening.
CoinDesk
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
CoinDesk
Poolin, One of the World's Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Acknowledges Liquidity Issues
Poolin, one of the world's largest bitcoin mining pools, sought to assure users their funds are safe while acknowledging it is facing liquidity problems. Users have been complaining about issues with withdrawals from their wallets since at least August, according to messages on official Poolin Telegram support channels. In a...
CoinDesk
LG Picks Lesser-Known Hedera Blockchain for Television NFTs
Another consumer electronics company is taking NFTs to TV screens. Korea-based LG is releasing a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace called LG Art Lab that plugs into the Hedera Network, which LG supports. Television owners with sets updated to LG’s most recent software will be able to buy, sell and showcase their Hedera NFTs from their screens.
Comments / 1