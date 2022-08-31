ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CoinDesk

NFT Software Company Dust Labs Raises $7M During y00ts Release

Non-fungible token (NFT) software company Dust Labs has raised a $7 million funding round, announced during the pandemonium for its Solana-based y00ts NFT minting on Monday. Participants in the round include Foundation Capital, Solana Ventures, Metaplex, Jump, FTX Ventures and Chapter One. The investment was a 50/50 split between company equity and its DUST token, a representative told CoinDesk.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Binance, Issuer of Third-Biggest Stablecoin, to Stop Supporting Larger Rival USDC

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has shaken up the vital stablecoin market, announcing it will automatically move customers' funds to its Binance USD (BUSD) token from alternatives including the larger USD Coin (USDC). Binance said on Monday that it will convert all investments in USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP) and...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance Hires Former Brazilian Central Bank President as Adviser

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hired former Brazilian Central Bank President and Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles as a member of its advisory...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

UK Crypto Firms Must Now Report Sanctions Breaches, Freeze Accounts

The U.K. Treasury, the government’s finance arm, wants crypto exchanges and wallet providers operating in the country to report suspected sanctions breaches to authorities, updated guidance shows. Crypto companies must freeze assets and report them to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), an authority within the Treasury, if...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate

Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
MARKETS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinDesk

Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
WORLD
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Firm Copper Appoints Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer

Cryptocurrency custodian Copper named Tim Neill as chief risk officer, the company said in a statement on Monday. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Wilson, and his appointment begins with immediate effect, the company said. Neill joins from Mastercard, where he was chief risk officer for the company's...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bybit Barred From Brokering Securities in Brazil

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) banned the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from brokering securities. In a declaratory act published on Monday, the CVM...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure

South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness

Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ether Primed for Pre-Merge Rally After Wedge Breakout

Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, looked set for renewed price rally ahead of the Ethereum "Merge," according to observers tracking chart patterns. Last week, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain broke out of a falling wedge pattern identified by two converging and descending trendlines connecting Aug....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

LG Picks Lesser-Known Hedera Blockchain for Television NFTs

Another consumer electronics company is taking NFTs to TV screens. Korea-based LG is releasing a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace called LG Art Lab that plugs into the Hedera Network, which LG supports. Television owners with sets updated to LG’s most recent software will be able to buy, sell and showcase their Hedera NFTs from their screens.
ELECTRONICS

