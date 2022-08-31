Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Related
A Former Raleigh Homebuilder Hung Up His Hard Hat to Run a Modular Farm
I’m in a seedy parking lot on the fringes of downtown Raleigh, eating lettuce off the walls of a shipping container. The container—the kind you’d count on a freight train—houses half of Nanue’s Farm, a hydroponic homestead where owner Trevor Spear has spent the past three years growing leafy greens, herbs, root vegetables, and edible flowers out of irrigated floor-to-ceiling panels.
Early Data Shows Durham's Community Safety Pilot Programs Are Working
Since launching in June, Durham’s crisis response pilot programs have proven that unarmed first responders and mental health clinicians can successfully address nonviolent 911 calls without the help of law enforcement—and that with greater staffing, the programs could be helping a lot more people, according to new data from the Community Safety Department.
Durham Suspended Its Relationship With Russian Sister City
Durham city council members last month voted unanimously to suspend its “sister cities” relationship with Kostroma, Russia owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The council members’ decision during a regularly scheduled meeting on August 15 was in response to a recommendation from the Sister Cities of Durham (SCD) board of director’s to suspend the Bull City’s three-decade long relationship with Kostroma.
Six Months After Ending Their Strike, Former Acme Workers Celebrate NLRB Win
Six months after ending their 84-day strike at Carrboro restaurant Acme Food & Beverage Co., a group of former employees is celebrating a belated concession from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and forging ahead in their fight for workers’ rights. The strike, which spanned November 2021 to February...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Backtalk: Such a bad human
Last week for the web, Lena Geller wrote about a roundtable hosted by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Wake County Rep. Erin Paré, where they and other conservative wonks touted “parental rights” and bemoaned the “decline” of public schools. This from the guy who thinks history and science shouldn’t be taught at the elementary school level. Our readers had thoughts.
Tap Dance Star Luke Hickey Returns to the Triangle to Headline ADF’s Fall Weekend Season
A Little Old, A Little New | American Dance Festival | Bryan Amphitheater, North Carolina Museum of Art |. Longtime local dancegoers have likely seen Luke Hickey before. On the Carolina Theatre stage in 2004, he was the bright, blond-haired third grader dwarfed by the middle and high schoolers but still holding his own in tap dance sensei Gene Medler’s North Carolina Youth Tap Ensemble (NCYTE). Over the 10 years he danced with the group while growing up in Chapel Hill, producers and dance professionals took note of the budding young prodigy.
North Hills Neighbors Brace for the Impact of a Controversial Rezoning
Do you want a 30-story tower built across the street from your neighborhood? That’s the question at the heart of a long, messy debate over Kane Realty’s proposal to put 12-, 30-, and 40-story towers on the outskirts of North Hills. The well-known real estate developer embarked on...
Two Hillside High School Students Charged With Possession of Stolen Firearms on School Property
Durham sheriff’s deputies arrested two Hillside High School students this week and charged them with possession of stolen handguns on campus. Sheriff’s deputies charged both students with one count each of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon on educational property, according to a press release Thursday from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Backtalk: An even more destructive force than explosions or pandemics
There was lots of news on the hospitality front last week, with reports of acclaimed Durham restaurant Saint James and acclaimed Raleigh restaurant Garland planning to close. Saint James will be lost to redevelopment, and Garland’s owners, Cheetie Kumar and Paul Siler, announced a collaboration with Raleigh’s Anisette Sweet Shop.
The Gathering Place Unites Tabletop Gamers
A block behind Franklin Street, upstairs from a Mexican grill, there’s a place: a warehouse-esque bar with concrete floors, wooden booths, and steel shelves packed with tabletop games. The Gathering Place—so named by cofounders Don Tiver and Josh Goodsell—is exactly that: a place in Chapel Hill for people to...
Wake County NCAE Releases School Board Endorsements
The Wake County branch of the N.C. Association of Educators—an advocacy organization for public school teachers and staff—released its endorsements for the midterm elections last week, including picks for Wake County school board. (See our report on the fundraising efforts of candidates running for the Wake school board from this week).
Op-Ed: Durham's Black Community Needs Dedicated Resources to Ensure Equity
In response to the pandemic and particular challenges faced by Durham leaders and community members, a concerted effort called the Back in the Black Campaign was born to address disparities created by the historic underfunding and defunding of Black-led organizations and businesses in Durham. The Back in the Black Coalition (BITBC) for Equitable Funding is a group of Black community members and Black-led organizations that have united in order to demand a more equitable distribution of federal funding to support closing the racial wealth gap in Durham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh Owns Land Around Moore Square. Will It Be Developed Equitably?
It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.
Author Monica Byrne Bids Adieu to Durham
When I reached Monica Byrne over Zoom, she was in the midst of packing up an East Durham apartment she’d lived in for more than a decade. “I got the golden ticket 11 years ago,” she says. “I moved into this apartment 11 years ago when East Durham was not what it is now, and my landlords are amazing. They knew I was a struggling artist, and they kept my rent low.”
NC Charter School Cited for Failure to Serve Students With Disabilities
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Last August, Terri Schmitz’s child, who has speech and visual impairments, began the new school year at Cardinal Charter Academy in Cary without the special education services their Individual Education Plan required. According to a complaint filed with the state...
A Durham Woman's Crusade to Stop the County's Child Protective Services
Last year, Amanda Wallace started a one-woman crusade against officials with Durham County’s Department of Social Services (DSS). One would think that Wallace, given her rhetoric and tone, was waging battle against the Trump administration and its draconian zero-tolerance policy that separated children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Residents Fear Displacement From Their Old North Durham Apartments
When Kelly Washatka visited Durham in 2017, she realized it was the kind of place where she could “scrape by as an artist.”. At the time, she was completing a 20-week internship at Paperhand Puppet Intervention—the annual pageant that uses giant hand-painted puppets to tell stories about community building and environmental activism—and found herself entranced by Durham’s culture, community, and affordability.
Durham Judge Renders Solomonic Decision in DSS First Amendment Case
Durham County District Court Judge James Hill rendered a Solomonic decision Wednesday when he upheld a no-contact order against an activist crusading against a powerful public agency charged with placing children in foster care. But the judge also upheld activist Amanda Wallace’s right to free speech while protesting the foster...
Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle
It's (technically) the last weekend of summer, which means it's time to get outside and enjoy the weather while it's still boiling hot. Not many people know about Chapel Hill's annual progressive rock festival, but ProgDay regularly draws musicians from around the country and even the globe. Held every year since 1995, it's actually the world's longest-running festival of progressive rock. The two-day festival, held this year on Sept. 3 and 4, showcases innovative rock music that includes creative jazz riffs, classical composition, and poetic lyrics.
Inside the Massive Genome Sequencing Operation Guiding Duke's COVID Response
When he saw the preliminary results, Duke University research scientist Alejandro Berrio Escobar couldn’t believe his eyes. He was staring straight into the future of the pandemic. It was a few weeks into the COVID-19 lockdown, and Berrio Escobar, who specializes in evolutionary biology and computational genomics, had made...
indyweeknc
NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hillhttps://indyweek.com
Comments / 0