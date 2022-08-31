ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Free Fair Begins Next Week

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION recently, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues

The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Washington, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
State
Washington State
moreclaremore.com

Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore

Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Automotive Memorabilia Store to Open in Sapulpa

Michael Jones, a life-long automobile enthusiast, has been traveling Route 66 for years collecting automotive parts and memorabilia in order to preserve the history of the highway for future generations. Now, he has enough stuff in storage to open a storefront that he decribes as part recreation room, museum, and retail store.
SAPULPA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion

The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
CLAREMORE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa’s amazing new automotive memorabilia shop is opening next week

SAPULPA, OK – Gasoline Alley Classics, a longtime manufacturer of game room, garage, and man cave automobilia décor, will launch its first retail shop in a former Model T assembly plant and dealership on Route 66 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by Gasoline Alley’s grand opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. This 24 N. Main St. business is part of Travel Oklahoma’s Route 66 Passport program.
SAPULPA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Tx#Rsvp
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey and Nowata Meet in 6th Annual Hooper Bowl

Nowata and Dewey face off for the Adam Hooper Bowl. The Nowata Ironmen and the Dewey Bulldoggers will play each other tomorrow night, Sep. 2 for the sixth installment of the Adam Hooper Bowl. Dewey has already played a game this season, a loss to the Miamuh Wardogs 21-0 in zero week. Nowata has yet to show anything on film, having not played in zero week, which is a plus for them.
NOWATA, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Now Offers Classes For Degree In Real Estate

TU students interested in real estate investment can now take classes and graduate with a degree in it. Jackson McKinney is a finance and accounting student at TU. He said he wanted to minor in real estate because of the way business and the real estate go hand-in-hand. "The reason...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Wins 6th Straight Hooper Bowl

Dewey and Nowata took the stage at Ironhead Memorial Stadium last night, for this year’s edition of the Adam Hooper Bowl. In what was a close game in the first half, the tide would turn in the third and Dewey would prove to be too much for the Ironmen, winning the game 47-14.
DEWEY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Tag locations open across the Reservation

MUSCOGEE RESERVATION – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tax Commission has opened new locations in Coweta, Jenks, and Okemah to expand services to those who live outside of reservation boundaries. The Okmulgee office will serve, as the central location and the Southern Regional Office in Wetumka will operate the same with services available only on Tuesdays Thursdays.
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License

In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Commissioners Meeting Preview

The Washington County Commissioners will move their regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. At the meeting, the Commissioners will addess final preparations and finances for the upcoming Free Fair. They will also consider the purchase of a Water Tank Truck for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy