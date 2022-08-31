Read full article on original website
Free Boat Rentals Resume At Peggy's Pond In Gathering Place
After being shut down for about a month, Peggy's Pond at Gathering Place is back open offering a unique summer activity: free kayak and pedal board rentals. However, in August, the kayaks and pedal boards were put on the shelf. Andrea Leitch, Gathering Place vice president of marketing and communications,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Free Fair Begins Next Week
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION recently, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough...
tulsapeople.com
Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues
The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
moreclaremore.com
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore
Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Automotive Memorabilia Store to Open in Sapulpa
Michael Jones, a life-long automobile enthusiast, has been traveling Route 66 for years collecting automotive parts and memorabilia in order to preserve the history of the highway for future generations. Now, he has enough stuff in storage to open a storefront that he decribes as part recreation room, museum, and retail store.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion
The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s amazing new automotive memorabilia shop is opening next week
SAPULPA, OK – Gasoline Alley Classics, a longtime manufacturer of game room, garage, and man cave automobilia décor, will launch its first retail shop in a former Model T assembly plant and dealership on Route 66 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by Gasoline Alley’s grand opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. This 24 N. Main St. business is part of Travel Oklahoma’s Route 66 Passport program.
tulsapeople.com
The Paris apartment: A Tulsa couple builds their dream home from international inspiration
Sharon and John Hemphill are no strangers to the home building process. Having built two houses in the past, they knew exactly what they wanted — and needed — in their new home. The couple fell in love with the area in 2008 when they downsized to a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey and Nowata Meet in 6th Annual Hooper Bowl
Nowata and Dewey face off for the Adam Hooper Bowl. The Nowata Ironmen and the Dewey Bulldoggers will play each other tomorrow night, Sep. 2 for the sixth installment of the Adam Hooper Bowl. Dewey has already played a game this season, a loss to the Miamuh Wardogs 21-0 in zero week. Nowata has yet to show anything on film, having not played in zero week, which is a plus for them.
tulsapeople.com
When there's no home to go to: Tulsa’s downtown homeless shelters are adapting to meet growing demands
Despite years of collaboration between homeless service agencies and shelters, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an affordable housing shortage. Tulsa’s three adult-focused shelters sit within blocks of each other downtown in the Tulsa Arts District. Their leaders discuss...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Now Offers Classes For Degree In Real Estate
TU students interested in real estate investment can now take classes and graduate with a degree in it. Jackson McKinney is a finance and accounting student at TU. He said he wanted to minor in real estate because of the way business and the real estate go hand-in-hand. "The reason...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Wins 6th Straight Hooper Bowl
Dewey and Nowata took the stage at Ironhead Memorial Stadium last night, for this year’s edition of the Adam Hooper Bowl. In what was a close game in the first half, the tide would turn in the third and Dewey would prove to be too much for the Ironmen, winning the game 47-14.
mvskokemedia.com
Tag locations open across the Reservation
MUSCOGEE RESERVATION – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tax Commission has opened new locations in Coweta, Jenks, and Okemah to expand services to those who live outside of reservation boundaries. The Okmulgee office will serve, as the central location and the Southern Regional Office in Wetumka will operate the same with services available only on Tuesdays Thursdays.
'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License
In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Broken Arrow football rallies around little girl with eye cancer
The Broken Arrow High School football team will wear a special sticker on their helmets supporting children battling cancer.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners Meeting Preview
The Washington County Commissioners will move their regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. At the meeting, the Commissioners will addess final preparations and finances for the upcoming Free Fair. They will also consider the purchase of a Water Tank Truck for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.
