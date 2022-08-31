Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Christian County to have multiple voting options for general election
While there will be 16 voting centers where any registered voter can cast their ballot on Election Day in Christian County, there will also be other times and ways to vote if you won’t be available November 8. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem says the portal will open September...
whopam.com
Applications accepted for Mayor’s Youth Council
Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch recently announced the return of the Mayor’s Youth Council. This year’s class will represent the 6th of its kind with applications now open. All interested high school juniors and seniors in Christian County are encouraged to apply whether students attend public, private, or home schools.
WSMV
Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
whopam.com
United Way of the Pennyrile kicks off fundraising campaign September 22
The 2022 United Way of the Pennyrile will officially kick off the fall United Way campaign with a breakfast on September 22nd. According to a news release, campaign co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart will get things under at 7:30 a.m. that morning at AW Watts Senior Center in Hopkinsville and everyone is invited to attend. Funds raised from this campaign will fund 47 different programs offered by the 19 United Way partner agencies in Caldwell, Christian, Todd and Trigg Counties.
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
clarksvillenow.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man and Elkton Man Sentenced To Probation For Defrauding Grain Elevator
A Princeton man and an Elkton man who pled guilty earlier this year to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County grain elevator company were sentenced to probation in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah late last month. 72-year-old Bobby Joe Merrick, of Princeton, and 61-year-old Gerald Kent Kingston, of Elkton,...
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges
Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
KFVS12
I-69 reopened at 35mm in Marshall Co. after multi-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 69 is open near the 35 mile marker after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was cleared from the northbound lanes by 6:30 p.m. All lanes are open.
Comments / 0