CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum

CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out

The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale

Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out

MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out

Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns

CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
AEW News: MJF Shares Tweet From Private Plane, Hangman Page Wishes Everyone a Happy Labor Day, Seth Rogen Notes Fan Wearing Shirt at All Out

– AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF shared a tweet earlier today, showing him putting his feet up on a private plane, which you can see below:. – Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page wished everyone a happy Labor Day today via Twitter. Last night, following AEW All Out, AEW World Champion and former rival CM Punk absolutely slammed Hangman Page, claiming that Page nearly ruined Double or Nothing 2022 for attempting to “go into business for himself” in one of their pre-match promos.
Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out

Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury. Storm was set...
Braun Strowman Returns to WWE on Raw, Lays Waste to Tag Team Division

– The Monster Among Men is back in WWE. Braun Strowman officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw and made a major statement. Braun came out during a Fatal 4-Way match to determine new contenders for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships. After his surprise appearance, Strowman laid waste to...
Control Your Narrative Bids Farewell to Braun Strowman Following Raw Return

Following Braun Strowman’s WWE return, Control Your Narrative has bid him farewell with a statement. As reported, Strowman made his return on tonight’s show as he attacked Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios during the Tag Team #1 Contender’s match. Strowman worked for Control Your Narrative under his...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.5.22

Y’all, Cali is over 100 degrees right now, and I am NOT cut out for this shit. Speakin of hot, what a week, right? I take one week off, and shit goes down! Thanks, as always, to those who cover for me while I do Hollywood things like drugs off a urinal cake. It does not go unnoticed.
