China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Voice of America
Last Working Reactor at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Taken Off Grid
The last working reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the electricity grid due to Russian shelling, according to Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company. “Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the [last working] transmission line was disconnected," Energoatom said in a...
Voice of America
Catastrophic Floods in Pakistan Exacerbating Food Crisis in Afghanistan
Geneva — The World Food Program warns the catastrophic floods in Pakistan are exacerbating the food crisis in neighboring Afghanistan, where nearly half the population - is facing acute hunger. The U.N. agency has provided more than 16 million people in Afghanistan with emergency food assistance this year. Much...
Voice of America
Pakistan Reports Massive Outbreak of Diarrhea and Malaria Among Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Sunday that its largest freshwater lake in southern Sindh province had swollen to “dangerous” levels from an incessant monsoon rainfall, warning of more flooding in surrounding districts and urging villagers to evacuate amid a forecast of fresh downpours. The development prompted...
Voice of America
UN Relief Chief Visits Somalia’s Drought Epicenter
Mogadishu — United Nations Relief Chief Martin Griffiths has visited Somalia’s South West state, the epicenter of the country’s severe drought. That drought has already displaced more than 1 million people. In his first visit to Somalia, the most drought-affected country in the Horn of Africa, U.N....
Voice of America
G7 Finance Ministers Press Forward With Plan for Price Cap on Russian Oil
The finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed Friday to move forward with an unprecedented plan to cap the price of oil that Russia sells on global markets in order to limit the funds that Moscow uses to pay for the war in Ukraine. The price...
Voice of America
UNICEF: Millions of Children in Flood-Hit Pakistan in Dire Need of Help
Geneva — UNICEF says children account for nearly half of the 33 million people affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan. Torrential rains have killed more than 1,200 people, including 400 children, and demolished much of the infrastructure vital to children’s well-being. The U.N. children’s fund estimates the...
Voice of America
Venezuela: Armed Forces Make Largest Pot Bust in 10 Years
TIRAYA, Venezuela — The armed forces of Venezuela announced Monday what they characterized as the largest marijuana bust of the past 10 years in the South American country. Members of the armed forces on Saturday intercepted a vessel carrying more than 2.8 metric tons (3.1 US tons) of marijuana, almost 8 kilograms (18 pounds) of cocaine, and extra outboard boat motors off Venezuela's Caribbean coast, said General Domingo Hernández, general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. He added that the vessel had departed Colombia and was en route to the island of Martinique.
Voice of America
Xinjiang Red Dates, Linked to Forced Labor, Sold in US
WASHINGTON — A trip to an Asian grocery store in the U.S. is like a tour of the Orient. Pickled mustard greens from Thailand, instant noodles from Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China, and packets of dried fungus and fruits — pack the shelves of any given Asian supermarket.
Voice of America
Iran Boosts Civil Defense, Lifts Anti-Aircraft Readiness
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has equipped 51 of its cities with civil defense systems and boosted readiness at air defenses to thwart any possible foreign attack, military officials said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States. The civil defense equipment will...
Voice of America
Blast in Kabul Kills 2 Russian Embassy Staff, 4 Afghans
Islamabad — A blast near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday killed at least six people, including two employees of the diplomatic mission. An “unidentified terrorist activated an explosive device” when a Russian diplomat stepped outside to announce the names of Afghan visa...
Voice of America
Soothing Despair - Red Cross Teams Tracing Ukraine Conflict Missing
Versoix, Switzerland — A beautiful old manor on the outskirts of Geneva seems the image of peace and tranquility, but inside the horrors of the war in Ukraine are ever present. Dozens of people, most speaking Ukrainian or Russian, are urgently working phones and computers to help locate and...
Voice of America
At Least 33 Killed in Eastern DR Congo Clashes, Monitor Says
KINSHASA, DR CONGO — At least 33 people were killed following a militia attack on a town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a respected monitor said Saturday, raising an earlier reported death toll. Kivu Security Tracker, the monitor, tweeted that at least 33 people, including militia members and...
Voice of America
3 Green Card Holders Rescued From Afghanistan Arrive in US
Washington — Three U.S. green card holders rescued from Afghanistan by a Tampa, Florida-based nonprofit landed at JFK International Airport in New York earlier this week. The organization, Project Dynamo, said that the three Afghans have been hiding in Kabul for a year before being rescued “during a dangerous operation codenamed: SLINGSHOT 8,” the organization said via press release on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Near Indian Capital, Environmentalists Teach Students to Defend Forests
Environmentalists in India have long campaigned to preserve forests as the country’s mega-cities push into green spaces on their outskirts. In one such forest in Haryana state near the capital New Delhi, environmentalists are teaching a younger generation why conservation is crucial in a country battling to save its green cover. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi has a report. Camera: Darshan Singh.
Voice of America
Solomon Islands Officials: Chinese Companies Still See Opportunity in Tulagi
Washington — Chinese companies are continuing to look for investment opportunities on Tulagi, one of the Solomon Islands a Chinese company tried, and failed, to lease in its entirety several years ago, authorities say. Once the capital of the Solomon Islands before that role was moved to Honiara on...
Voice of America
Iranian Authorities Arrest 12 Baha'i Members in Continuing Crackdown on Faith
Iran has stepped up its actions against Baha’i citizens, arresting 12 believers Tehran accuses of being “heretics” and having links to Israel in a continuing crackdown that has been condemned by Iranian and global rights groups. Iranian state media on Sunday said the arrests took place in...
Voice of America
What is Behind the Violence in Ethiopia’s ‘Other’ Conflict?
In Ethiopia’s Gambella region, a June attack on the capital by the rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, has raised fears of more civil war spreading in the country. Reporter Henry Wilkins spoke to local officials and analysts about what’s behind the violence and what it could mean for Ethiopia’s security.
Voice of America
35 Civilians Killed When Vehicle Hits Explosive Device in Northern Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 were injured in northern Burkina Faso on Monday, when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim government said in a statement. The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital of Ouagadougou...
Voice of America
Film Opens Debate on Spy Who Leaked US Nuke Plans to Russia
VENICE — The little-known story of a teenage scientist who passed U.S. nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union is the subject of a new documentary that premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week. A Compassionate Spy, by celebrated U.S. filmmaker Steve James, hopes to reignite debate about nuclear...
