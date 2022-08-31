ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns in September with nearly 50 eateries

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Get your calendars — and your stomachs — ready because Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning in September.

The local dining experience will be back in the Queen City from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 at participating locations. Each participating restaurant will be serving up three-course prix fixe menu that are either $26, $36 or $46. There will be dine-in and takeout options available.

Some proceeds from the event will be donated as well. $1 from every meal will directly go to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 meals served.

The week-long event, which last happened this past spring , is set to promote different restaurants in the area and to encourage people to enjoy and support local culinary talents.

There are more than 40 restaurants already announced for the week, and more restaurants are expected to be announced. Some of the eateries you'll be able to go to are Khora , Primavista , Nicola's , Ivory House , Subito , Mita's , Via Vite , Alfio's Buon Cibo , Moerlein Lager House and many more.

Other than the three-course meal offerings, there will also be cocktail specials with Maker's Mark bourbon at certain eateries. The Golden Lamb will have a candy corn cocktail, which is made with sweet corn simple syrup, Maker's Mark, autumn spices and a smoked salt rim. Butcher and Barrel will also have a Maple Peach Bourbon Smash made with Maker's Mark, fresh peaches, mint, cinnamon, maple syrup and a splash of ginger ale.

For those interested in eating at a restaurant or two during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, you can download the event's app. The app details all the participating restaurants, their menus, hours of operation and more. Other than that, the app allows you to earn points when you check in at a restaurant, participate in contests.

You can download the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play store here.

For more information about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week click here.

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
