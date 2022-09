Among the many participants in the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk were Coralie Ritz Miller (lower right) and kin, who arose bright and early Monday to join the traditional media event. The walk on the Mighty Mac customarily includes the Michigan governor, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were spotted among the ambitious group that walked the more than five miles connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO