HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until later tonight. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for most of the region. The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m. for Lee, Wise, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO