Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Barion Brown named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. – What can Brown do for you?. Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and...
wymt.com
Wildcats thin at running back heading into week two
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s win over Miami (OH) took a toll on one key position. Running backs Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain will miss this week’s game against Florida due to injury. Mark Stoops said in his weekly news conference that McClain is “week-to-week” and Jefferson will...
wymt.com
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
wymt.com
Stoops ties the Bear: Wildcats beat Miami (OH) 37-13
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in Lexington. A big second half lifted the Wildcats to a 37-13 win over Miami (OH), marking Mark Stoops’ 60th as the head coach of Kentucky and tying Paul “Bear” Bryant’s all-time coaching wins record at the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
After cancer battle, family of young Lexington girl urges others to donate blood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Watching Mallary Greeman swim, splash and have fun, one would never know that just a year ago her body was barely treading water. “She’s been through a lot,” said her mother, Margo. It started with stomach pains. On August 26, 2021 Mallary’s parents took...
wymt.com
Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
wymt.com
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
wymt.com
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Woman arrested for murder of 83-year-old in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 83-year-old Jackson County woman. According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, 43-year-old Karen Clemmons has been charged with murder. Mary King Abrams was found dead inside of her home on...
wymt.com
Lexington Christian mission asks for more donations to support Ukrainian people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip back to a place you call home tends to bring about comfort and contentment. But for Alex Chubaruk, it fomented feelings of fear and heartbreak in equal measure. ”I came to my hometown and one of the ladies there asked me, ‘Why did you...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains, Flood Watch continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until later tonight. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for most of the region. The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m. for Lee, Wise, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
Comments / 0