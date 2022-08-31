ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donation expands STEM programming for Boys & Girls Clubs

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma students across Oklahoma County will soon have a way to enjoy Boys & Girls Club STEM programs, even if a traditional club isn’t located near them.

UScellular has provided Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County with interactive STEM equipment for its new Club-on-the-Go RV.

The RV serves as a mobile clubhouse, and visits areas across Oklahoma County that lack a traditional club.

“We are thrilled to contribute to this exciting opportunity for Oklahoma students interested in STEM,” said Adam Dohmen, area sales manager for UScellular in Oklahoma City. “UScellular values the work of Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County and will continue to identify opportunities like the STEM RV to support the youth they serve.”

The RB has been renovated to focus on STEM and Workforce Development programs for middle school and high school students.

Some of the features include a laptop cart, a 3D printer, STEM kits, robotics, circuitry and LEGO STEM projects.

“UScellular is a great partner of ours, and we are grateful for their contributions that greatly expand the capabilities of the STEM and Workforce Development RV,” said Teena Belcik, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County. “We are so excited to implement this RV as part of our Mobile Clubhouse program and see the value it will bring to students in communities across Oklahoma County.”

