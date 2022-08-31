Pheasant Numbers Remain Strong
(Updated) — Hunters in Iowa bagged the most pheasants in more than a decade last year, and the results from the recent roadside survey indicate another good year is ahead. D-N-R wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the pheasant count was 20-point-four last year, and this year it came out to 19-point-six, and both round off to 20. Hunters shot 375-thousand pheasants last year — and the numbers are likely to be around that again this year. The youth pheasant season is October 22nd and 23rd. The regular pheasant season opens on October 29th and runs to January 10th.
