Pheasant Numbers Remain Strong

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Updated) — Hunters in Iowa bagged the most pheasants in more than a decade last year, and the results from the recent roadside survey indicate another good year is ahead. D-N-R wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the pheasant count was 20-point-four last year, and this year it came out to 19-point-six, and both round off to 20. Hunters shot 375-thousand pheasants last year — and the numbers are likely to be around that again this year. The youth pheasant season is October 22nd and 23rd. The regular pheasant season opens on October 29th and runs to January 10th.

Pheasant Roadside Counts bring optimism to hunters

(Area) Iowa hunters can expect to harvest 300,000 to 400,000 roosters this year, according to Upland Wildlife Research Biologist Todd Bogenshutz with the Iowa DNR. August roadside counts show very similar numbers to a year ago when hunters harvested the most birds since 2009. Bryan Hayes, with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis, believes the data is an encouraging sign. “Absolutely you should be encouraged. The results of Iowa’s 2022 pheasant population survey are in and they are almost identical to last year. Remember last year hunters harvested the highest number of birds in over a decade. So there is reason for optimism.”
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm

(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
Turkey flocks in western Minnesota have tested positive for bird flu

(Willmar, MN) — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
Rainfall deficits mount up in most areas of Iowa throughout August

(Area) Dry conditions persisted through the month of August with rainfall deficits over two inches below normal in some areas. State Climatologist Justin Glisan reports Atlantic received a shade over two inches of moisture in the past month. “Atlantic received 2.06″ of rain and that’s 2.3″ below average. The highest 24 hour rainfall fell between 7:00 a.m. on the 15th and 7:00 a.m. on the 16th and that was right under an inch, 0.99.” Measurable rain fell on 12 days of the month.”
Last Boating Weekend Of Summer Expected To Be Busy

(Des Moines, IA) — This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The D-N-R’s Susan Stoker says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends — “Steady,” and “large.” She also says there’s been an increase in canoeing and kayaking. Stocker warns that some lakes may have debris from recent rainfall in portions of Iowa. Boat drivers are also being warned to stay sober.
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota’s Meeker County. Tests confirmed the condition Tuesday evening. Officials also report that a small hobby flock of chickens, ducks, and geese in Elkhart County, northern Indiana, tested presumptively positive Tuesday. They were the first detections of avian influenza in the Midwest since infection in Indiana in June. However, there have been several in western states in July and August, plus a few in some eastern states.
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation effective immediately relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without...
Director of new Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services says merger closes gaps

(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
Small NW Iowa Businesses Hit By Drought Can Apply For Federal Loans

(Washington, DC) — Small businesses hit by the drought in northwest Iowa can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans. The assistance from the Small Business Administration is available in 11 counties. SBA spokesperson Mark Randle says we’re talking about businesses dependent on farming and ranching. Randle says, “Because of the drought they’re not being called on for services.” He says this doesn’t include farms or ranches because they are covered under USDA program. Loans of up to two-million dollars are available. The application deadline is April 17th of next year.
Enhanced Law Enforcement Presence on Iowa Roadways over Labor Day Weekend

(Atlantic) Labor Day weekend is labeled by many as the last goodbye to summer, with people traveling one more time before the winter months set in. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says it is anticipated that traffic will dramatically increase over this Labor Day weekend. McCreedy says a safety initiative begins today and through Monday. This enforcement effort aims to identify and address dangerous driving behaviors that lead to severe and fatal crashes.
