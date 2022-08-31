ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall

Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Popculture

Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing

Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has broken his silence on her recent divorce filing, seeking to end their marriage. Radar reports that Evans took to Instagram to share a brief statement on his Stories thread, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
E! News

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed On His Body 3 Months After Wedding: Photo

Travis Barker, 46, added some new ink for wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43! The Poosh founder showed off her hubby’s hubby’s tattoo of her lips via her Instagram story on Friday, Sept. 2. The Blink 182 drummer just can’t seem to stop adding to his ever-growing body art collection, especially when it comes to tributes for Kourt. On the Stories post, Kourt wrote, “my lips on my husband”: talk about couple goals.
People

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie

George Clooney and Julia Roberts took their time to get the perfect shot for their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, recently joked to The New York Times that a single kiss between their characters — divorced parents who reunite to attempt to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married — took "like, six months," in an interview published Monday.
People

Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset spared nothing when it came to celebrating son Wave on his milestone birthday Cardi B and Offset went all out for son Wave Set's first birthday. On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina. Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote...
