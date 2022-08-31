Read full article on original website
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with...
'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked rumors that she'd finally accepted her relationship with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, is over for good after she was spotted sharing an inspirational message to social media sans her wedding ring. Article continues below advertisement. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here on...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s 9-year-old son Lincoln suffers scary medical emergency during family vacation
KAILYN Lowry's son Lincoln has suffered a scary medical emergency while on vacation to Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania. The Teen Mom 2 alum has been raising major pregnancy rumors after dropping hints over the past several months. But while on vacation in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Kailyn's attention shifted to the care...
Teen Mom fans divided over Chelsea Houska’s new HGTV bio which labels her an ‘actress’ and ‘global inspiration’
TEEN MOM fans have expressed being divided over Chelsea Houska's new HGTV bio which labels the ex-MTV star as an "actress" and "global inspiration." HGTV recently posted Chelsea's biography in preparation for the Teen Mom 2 alum's home renovation series Farmhouse Fabulous. Set to premiere in the spring of 2023,...
Take a Tour of ‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Stunning Former Home
Can you say #HouseGoals? It seems like everything in Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's lives is picture-perfect, and the same definitely goes for their former home. The beautiful house is located in Rock Creek,...
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome 1st Child Together, His 4th: Details
Another one for the Cullen clan! Twilight star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, welcomed their first baby together. "Happy 'Labor' Day, @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼," Facinelli, 48, wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a black and white photo of their newborn grabbing his finger. The child is the first for […]
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?
Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together after his family disowned him for marrying her? Here's what we know about the current status of this '90 Day Fiancé' couple.
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Joy-Anna Duggar Cries Over Parenthood, Sparks MAJOR Concern on Instagram
Joy-Anna Duggar has been acting more and more rebellious of late. The former reality star recently violated her family’s very strict dress code, for example. Now, however, the mother of two has really gone ahead and done it. She’s really gone ahead and seemingly stuck it to her mother...
Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing
Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has broken his silence on her recent divorce filing, seeking to end their marriage. Radar reports that Evans took to Instagram to share a brief statement on his Stories thread, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
Gary Barlow opens up about daughter's death saying it's a 'scar he will die with'
Trigger warning: This article contains details of baby loss. Gary Barlow has opened up about the death of his daughter a decade ago, saying that it is a 'scar' he is going to live with for the rest of his life. The 51-year-old Take That star debuted his one-man show,...
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed On His Body 3 Months After Wedding: Photo
Travis Barker, 46, added some new ink for wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43! The Poosh founder showed off her hubby’s hubby’s tattoo of her lips via her Instagram story on Friday, Sept. 2. The Blink 182 drummer just can’t seem to stop adding to his ever-growing body art collection, especially when it comes to tributes for Kourt. On the Stories post, Kourt wrote, “my lips on my husband”: talk about couple goals.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts took their time to get the perfect shot for their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, recently joked to The New York Times that a single kiss between their characters — divorced parents who reunite to attempt to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married — took "like, six months," in an interview published Monday.
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
Cardi B and Offset spared nothing when it came to celebrating son Wave on his milestone birthday Cardi B and Offset went all out for son Wave Set's first birthday. On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina. Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
