Muse barrels its way to a seventh U.K. No. 1 with Will Of The People. The British alternative rock trio got away to a fast start, as Will Of The People (via Warner Records) blasted to the top of the midweek leaderboard, shifting more chart units than the rest of the top 10 combined. When the weekly chart was published Friday (Sept. 2), Muse was clear at the top, accumulating 51,500 chart units, the Official Charts Company reports. Along with the title, Muse snags a piece of chart history, as Will Of The People becomes the U.K.’s first-ever leader to incorporate NFT technology,...

