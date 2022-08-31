Read full article on original website
Related
Eliza Rose Dethrones LF System on U.K. Singles Chart
LF System’s two-month reign in the U.K. is over, ended by Eliza Rose’s “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Warner Records), which climbs to the summit in its sixth week. Rose’s viral hit with Interplanetary Criminal lifts 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, squeezing LF System’s summer smash “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records) to No. 2, halting its eight-week unbroken streak. According to the Official Charts Company, “B.O.T.A.” is the U.K.’s 1,400th No. 1 single, and Rose becomes the first female DJ to top the chart in two decades, since Sonique’s “It Feels So Good” in 2002. “B.O.T.A.” has been gathering steam...
Muse Creates U.K. Chart History With ‘Will Of The People’
Muse barrels its way to a seventh U.K. No. 1 with Will Of The People. The British alternative rock trio got away to a fast start, as Will Of The People (via Warner Records) blasted to the top of the midweek leaderboard, shifting more chart units than the rest of the top 10 combined. When the weekly chart was published Friday (Sept. 2), Muse was clear at the top, accumulating 51,500 chart units, the Official Charts Company reports. Along with the title, Muse snags a piece of chart history, as Will Of The People becomes the U.K.’s first-ever leader to incorporate NFT technology,...
Comments / 0