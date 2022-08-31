Read full article on original website
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
‘It’s very bad down here:’ Downtown Seattle hopes ‘clean team’ will improve Third Ave
The Downtown Seattle Association, a coalition of businesses and community members tasked with making downtown Seattle an attractive place for visitors, workers, and residents, is unveiling a new fleet of mobile, rapid-response vehicles to keep the city streets clean. With their clean team ambassadors riding around on 18 new custom...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
Eastern Progress
Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge
(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
Seattle's first lady of gospel music, Pastor Patrinell Wright, dies at 78
SEATTLE — Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Staten Wright, otherwise known as Seattle's first lady of gospel, died Tuesday after a long illness. She was 78 years old. Wright was known for her four-octave range and soulful voice. She founded the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle. The group performed in...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
secretseattle.co
A Remarkable Recreation Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Just Opened In Seattle
You can now explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.
visitwoodinville.org
What Will You Do With Your 2 Days in Woodinville?
How would you create your own perfect 2 days in the wonderland that is Woodinville? Well, let’s start with the obvious. Look at ALL your options! Our website will help you craft a journey to your personal nirvana in your waking world. And while you stay overnight, you can dream of all the joy the next day will bring. Walk this way . . . in Woodinville, where you can play, dine, sip, and enjoy every minute of your stay.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Seattle, nicknamed the Emerald City, is a famous waterfront metropolis featuring an impressive array of dining choices. Dine at joints boasting mesmerizing waterfront views, vibrant bars serving various alcoholic drinks, and private spaces for special events. Discover eateries offering extensive menus featuring kid-friendly dishes, globally-inspired delicacies, and food choices for...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Ross: How Jackson’s water crisis reflects Seattle’s infrastructure
Jackson, Mississippi is a long way from here – both physically and historically. There are many reasons behind its water crisis: global warming, lousy maintenance, and, of course, its racial history, which saw the richer white population moving out years ago to escape desegregation, and never returning, taking most of the tax base with them.
