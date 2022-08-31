Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Slaying Of Wake Deputy Galvanizes NC Republicans Against Sanctuary Cities
When the charges were announced against Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s accused killers, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, a charge of “possession of a firearm by an illegal alien” was included, making the killing not just a local law-enforcement issue but a border-control issue for many Republicans.
jocoreport.com
Wayne School Of Technical Arts To Celebrate Opening At Seymour Johnson AFB
SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE – The new Wayne School for Technical Arts will celebrate its opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10:45 a.m. Distinguished members of Seymour Johnson AFB and Wayne County Public Schools, along with...
jocoreport.com
David William Langdon
Dunn, NC: Mr. David William Langdon, age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Johnson’s Better Care of Dunn, NC. Funeral Services will be held-11:00AM Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Coats Church of God of Prophecy in Coats, NC. Bishop Frank L. Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Coats City Cemetery in Coats, NC.
jocoreport.com
Clifton Wilson Beasley Sr.
Clifton Wilson Beasley Sr. age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born, December 4, 1939, in Wilson’s Mills, he was the son of the late Elton Bee Beasley and Hazel Bridges Beasley. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Eugene Beasley, and son, Clifton Wilson Beasley II.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Grace Bizzell
Linda Grace Bizzell, age 78 passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. She was born January 12, 1944 in Johnston County to the late Eschol Obadiah and Thelma Elizabeth Parrish Bizzell and was preceded in death by her son, Tony L. Lassiter, a brother, Glenn D. Bizzell and a sister Barbara Gail Reynolds. She was a member of Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. Grace retired after 20 years with Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was always happy and enjoyed being around people. She had an outgoing personality and a great sense of humor and very much enjoyed special times with her family and friends. Grace also loved to watch NASCAR races and UNC Basketball games.
jocoreport.com
Car Hauler Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – Benson and Four Oaks firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire Sunday night on Interstate 95 near the 81 mile marker. The luxury car hauler caught fire in the southbound lanes. All the vehicles in the car carrier were privately owned. The truck driver said they were...
jocoreport.com
Campbell University To Join Colonial Athletic Association In 2023
Campbell University has accepted an invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association in all sports the league sponsors effective July 1, 2023. Campbell will remain a member of the Big South Conference for the 2022-2023 season before making the move. Wrestling will remain a member of the Southern Conference. The...
jocoreport.com
Pet Hall Opens As Campbell’s First Pet-Friendly On-Campus Residence Hall
BUIES CREEK – Dogs, cats, turtles, ferrets. Even a flying squirrel. Campbell’s on-campus students have tried to sneak many-a-pet into their residence halls over the years, and rarely have they done it successfully. Those students won’t have to hide those animals anymore with the addition of Pet Hall,...
RELATED PEOPLE
jocoreport.com
Fatal Fire Under Investigation
FOUR OAKS – An investigation is underway into a fatal fire near Four Oaks. Sunday morning, fire crews were dispatched to a doublewide home fire in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Fire officials confirmed one person was found dead inside the home...
Comments / 0