Linda Grace Bizzell, age 78 passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. She was born January 12, 1944 in Johnston County to the late Eschol Obadiah and Thelma Elizabeth Parrish Bizzell and was preceded in death by her son, Tony L. Lassiter, a brother, Glenn D. Bizzell and a sister Barbara Gail Reynolds. She was a member of Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. Grace retired after 20 years with Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was always happy and enjoyed being around people. She had an outgoing personality and a great sense of humor and very much enjoyed special times with her family and friends. Grace also loved to watch NASCAR races and UNC Basketball games.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO