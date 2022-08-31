Read full article on original website
Police investigate suspicious death in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Sanford man killed after he was stabbed on Friday night. According to police 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Just before 5 on Friday it was reported that a male had been stabbed in an incident near Bates and Bowdoin Streets.
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
Maine’s highest court to hear appeal of Bath man convicted of attempted murder
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court will hear the appeal this week of a man serving 25 years behind bars for shooting a relative in Shirley more than three years ago. Christopher Hallowell of Bath was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges.
Portland police investigating two overnight shootings
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police are investigating two shooting that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex. According to the Portland Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police vehicles had left the area just after the gunshots were heard.
Summer tourism rebounds in Maine but challenges remain
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Summer in Maine is known for beautiful days and lots of tourists. As we start the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been another great year, about on track with a robust 2019. We all know what happened...
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
