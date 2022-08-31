ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

4 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. outside what neighbors call a motorcycle club on Russell Street between Norman and Meserole in Greenpoint.Police say a suspect pulled up in a white sedan, fired shots, then took off.A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, and a fourth man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.Neighbor Andrew Duszkiewicz told CBS2's Thalia Perez he ran for cover when he heard the gunfire."Man, you can't believe how loud the booms were. Wow," he said. "At least one individual started yelling, 'I'm hit, I'm wounded, I need help,' and then I just dropped to the ground. I went to hide behind the vehicle, but there were more booms and I thought they were gonna fire at me."Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
NBC New York

2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn

Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Minneapolis Police#Police Precinct#Adieu#The U S Navy#The Nypd Honor Legion#The 60th Precinct
PIX11

Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Wife Eyed as Possible Suspect in Deadly East Village Shooting: Source

Detectives are looking into whether the shooter who gunned down a 25-year-old in Manhattan's East Village on Thursday was waiting for the victim to get off work before ambushing her from behind, a senior police official with direct knowledge tells News 4. The victim, identified as Imani Armstrong, was shot...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYS recovers $270K in wages due to home aide for Brooklyn senior

The New York State Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman in Brooklyn over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was...
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsontv.com

4 Jersey City Gang Members Admit Guilt in Stabbing

NEWARK, N.J. – Four members and associates of a neighborhood street gang in Hudson County, New Jersey, admitted their respective roles in a gang-related stabbing, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Tuesday. Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 21, Divine Abraham, aka “Dee,” 22, Jamil Bowens, 21, and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy