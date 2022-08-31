Read full article on original website
Here are the most expensive NYPD lawsuits from this year
NYPD cars with sirens on the street With decades-old misconduct and officers with multiple cases driving high payouts, New York City is on track to spend far more on lawsuits against NYPD officers this year than any other year in recent memory. [ more › ]
4 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. outside what neighbors call a motorcycle club on Russell Street between Norman and Meserole in Greenpoint.Police say a suspect pulled up in a white sedan, fired shots, then took off.A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, and a fourth man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.Neighbor Andrew Duszkiewicz told CBS2's Thalia Perez he ran for cover when he heard the gunfire."Man, you can't believe how loud the booms were. Wow," he said. "At least one individual started yelling, 'I'm hit, I'm wounded, I need help,' and then I just dropped to the ground. I went to hide behind the vehicle, but there were more booms and I thought they were gonna fire at me."Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD officer shown on video punching a young woman in her face. The post NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect
A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.
Manhattan D.A. To Prosecute Domestic Violence Victim for Murder After Saying It Wasn't Murder
When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was still a candidate for his position, there was a defendant he took a special interest in. "I #StandWithTracy," he tweeted in September 2020. "Prosecuting a domestic violence survivor who acted in self-defense is unjust." There was a subtext to that message. He was...
NBC New York
2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn
Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
NBC New York
Wife Eyed as Possible Suspect in Deadly East Village Shooting: Source
Detectives are looking into whether the shooter who gunned down a 25-year-old in Manhattan's East Village on Thursday was waiting for the victim to get off work before ambushing her from behind, a senior police official with direct knowledge tells News 4. The victim, identified as Imani Armstrong, was shot...
Amazon workers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx spree; vehicle sought
The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey plates that they’re searching for in connection with the spree.
After lying in wait, man, 23, slashed woman on Staten Island, say cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton man lie in wait for a woman and viciously slashed her multiple times with a box cutter when she returned to her North Shore home one night two weeks ago, authorities allege. Samuel Jackson, 23, of Pine Street, has been indicted on...
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial
A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYS recovers $270K in wages due to home aide for Brooklyn senior
The New York State Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman in Brooklyn over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was...
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
Police: Trio pulls off 2 armed robberies hours apart on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that three armed men approached two victims and robbed them during separate violent heists hours apart in Port Richmond one day last month. Zai Smith, 24, and his brother, Remy, 22, who both live on Barker Street in West Brighton, and Kelvin Dennis, 22,...
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
hudsontv.com
4 Jersey City Gang Members Admit Guilt in Stabbing
NEWARK, N.J. – Four members and associates of a neighborhood street gang in Hudson County, New Jersey, admitted their respective roles in a gang-related stabbing, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Tuesday. Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 21, Divine Abraham, aka “Dee,” 22, Jamil Bowens, 21, and...
Adams promises door-to- checks on gun permits; 'stretch out' NYPD resources
Mayor Eric Adams promised Thursday that investigators will check New Yorkers’ gun permits by going door-to-door, drawing comparisons to inquiries into his character while he was becoming an NYPD officer.
