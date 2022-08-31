Read full article on original website
Royal Never Give Up claimed China’s final berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship earlier today, locking in their place at the Worlds play-in stage. RNG qualified for Worlds today with a best-of-five win over LNG Esports in the final round of the LPL’s regional qualifier. RNG was nearly reverse-swept by LNG but put together a surgical, low-kill fifth game of the series, outpacing LNG in a battle of late-game-focused team compositions.
