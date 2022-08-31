Read full article on original website
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
KREM
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park sees one of its biggest years since its establishment
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park founder, Bill Burke, was anxious to see if this year would bring in the crowds from before. But he was proven wrong, in the best way.
‘Not out of the woods’: Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting. The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate. On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that...
KREM
One dead after Spokane police shoot suspect in Hillyard
Spokane police said officers shot a suspect in Hillyard after they refused to put down a rifle. No officers were hurt.
q13fox.com
Spokane police say they shot, killed man armed with rifle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police shot and killed an armed man who had an anti-harassment order against him, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday night in the northern Hillyard neighborhood. A resident called police asking them to serve a neighbor with a court-issued anti-harassment order, the Spokane Police Department said...
yaktrinews.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Grant County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two men died in a multi-vehicle crash in Grant County Saturday night. Washington State Patrol says three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened around 12 miles east of Moses Lake. WSP says a vehicle was traveling the wrong direction on I-90. It collided...
KHQ Right Now
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest. According to the Polaris Project, 25 million people are trafficked world-wide. The Jonah Project said Spokane has become a part of a human trafficking network that includes several cities across the Northwest.
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
FOX 28 Spokane
GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of two girls who died in a crash on Trent Avenue last week. Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were on their way to Senior Sunrise at East Valley High School when they were struck by a dump truck.
Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
Spokane Police Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Earl Gilgor, a 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking away from his home near East Cataldo Avenue and North Hogan Street in the Logan neighborhood. Gilgor was last...
3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time
COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
KHQ Right Now
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
Spokane, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastmont High School football team will have a game with Mead High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Crews make good progress on wildfire burning north of Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Crews have made good progress in containing a wildfire burning north of Davenport. Over 100 firefighters are working to mitigate the blaze. Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — are in place for those living from Highway 25 Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road. Those living from Highway 25 Hume Road to Mule Ranch Road...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He's described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and...
