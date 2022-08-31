ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
q13fox.com

Spokane police say they shot, killed man armed with rifle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police shot and killed an armed man who had an anti-harassment order against him, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday night in the northern Hillyard neighborhood. A resident called police asking them to serve a neighbor with a court-issued anti-harassment order, the Spokane Police Department said...
yaktrinews.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash in Grant County

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two men died in a multi-vehicle crash in Grant County Saturday night. Washington State Patrol says three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened around 12 miles east of Moses Lake. WSP says a vehicle was traveling the wrong direction on I-90. It collided...
FOX 28 Spokane

GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of two girls who died in a crash on Trent Avenue last week. Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were on their way to Senior Sunrise at East Valley High School when they were struck by a dump truck.
KREM2

Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
KREM2

3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time

COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
