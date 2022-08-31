Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Bristol Press
Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day
BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
darientimes.com
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
Eyewitness News
Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Eyewitness News
State preparing for evening storms
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Much of the state is in a flood watch. The rain expected Monday and Tuesday could even trigger flash floods. Waterbury got hit with flash flooding two weeks ago at the intersection of Thomaston and Homer. The flooding from that day is still fresh on people’s...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
1 seriously injured in overnight motorcycle crash at Cumberland Farms: Southington police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A part of Queen Street in Southington was closed for several hours as police investigated an overnight crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. A crash involving a motorcycle happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in front of the Cumberland Farms on 909 Queen Street, according...
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Civil rights lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge
(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers. The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.
fox61.com
Newly-elected Cromwell mayor Allan Spotts passes away
Newly-elected mayor of Cromwell, Allan Spotts, has died, town officials say. He was considered "A dedicated member of our community."
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
dailylifetravels.com
Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT
Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]
KMART plaza redevelopment in Holyoke
Holyoke city officials are considering how to boost business at the city's Kmart plaza.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
