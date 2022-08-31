ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day

BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Eyewitness News

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Eyewitness News

State preparing for evening storms

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Much of the state is in a flood watch. The rain expected Monday and Tuesday could even trigger flash floods. Waterbury got hit with flash flooding two weeks ago at the intersection of Thomaston and Homer. The flooding from that day is still fresh on people’s...
WTNH

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Civil rights lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge

(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers. The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.
dailylifetravels.com

Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT

Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WTNH

Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
