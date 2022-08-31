ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher reacts to Dua Lipa being called the ‘Cher of our generation’

By Daniel Neira
Cher is not giving up her title any time soon. The iconic singer took to Twitter to respond to a comment comparing her to Dua Lipa , as she didn’t seem to agree with the statement.

An online user wrote, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” posting a video of the 27-year-old musician at the Grammy Awards. But Cher was having none of it, as she subtly threw some shade, with the question, “How many years are in a generation.”

The comparison caused many mixed reactions among fans of Dua and Cher. With some people even declaring that Dua Lipa is for millennials and Gen Z, while Cher is for Boomers and Gen X.

One person wrote, “One thing is being *inspired* by someone, and other is being a replacement. Dua is the Dua Lipa of our generation. Cher is Cher. No need to compare two completely different individuals in talent just because one dresses like the other.”

And someone else further explained that people are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had. “Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it’s not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground. That was Cher. Also Cher has starred in movies and her own TV show. She is the one and only.”

But one thing is for certain, the two talented singers are certainly known for being fashion icons and successful musicians.

