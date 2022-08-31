Saturday night's showdown between No. 7 Utah and Florida has lived up to the hype through three quarters with the Utes taking a 19-14 lead into the final frame at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida outgained Utah 248-134 in the first half, but the Utes dominated with 103 yards rushing on the ground in the third quarter as they retook the lead.

