ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman 2022 Fall Residential Clean-Up dates set

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w76u_0hcdUMVd00

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – City of Norman officials set the dates for the city’s 2022 Residential Fall Clean-Up.

Those dates are as follows:

  • Oct. 08 Residential customers who have Monday polycart service
  • Oct. 15 Residential customers who have Tuesday polycart service
  • Oct. 22 Residential customers who have Wednesday polycart service
  • Oct. 29 Residential customers who have Thursday polycart service
  • Nov. 05 Residential customers who have Friday polycart service

Items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on collection days.

‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law

City officials provided a pickup day map .

Residents are not allowed to place their items on their curb earlier than a week before the scheduled pickup day.

Solid Waste Collection does not accept yard waste of any kind, remodeling or demolition debris, including broken concrete, bricks, lumber, sheetrock, shingles, junk cars, or any hazardous waste such as tires, batteries, paints, etc., according to city officials.

Polycarts, wagons, wheelbarrows and other such items cannot to be used as cleanup item containers.

If an item contains Freon it must have the Freon properly captured by a certified technician.

“Only with the proper tag identifying that the Freon has been removed, will the items be accepted,” city officials said.

The Transfer Station at 3901 S. Chautauqua is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free on the above Saturdays for any Norman sanitation customer. Hauling items independently is also an option. Residents who visit the Transfer Station are asked to bring a current City of Norman utility bill.

Supply issues cause delay for pedestrian bridge in OKC

City officials do not regard commercial construction debris as part of the cleanup, and any such debris brought to the Transfer Station will be accepted at the normal gate rate.

Containers will be set up for rural area residents to dispose of items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at the following locations:

  • American Legion, 156th NE and State Highway 9
  • Alameda Market, 7500 Alameda Street

“Residents utilizing these facilities should be able to provide proof of residency through a copy of the City of Norman trash bill,” city officials said.

Residents who need to dispose of household hazardous waste can book appointments at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free. More information is provided on the city’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Norman, OK
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bodyshopbusiness.com

Guess the Car and Win $50!

What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Plan, funding finalized for Union Station

A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Clean Up#Yard Waste#Items#The Transfer Station
KOCO

Appaloosa Horse Club makings its way back to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new agreement will bring Appaloosa Horse Club shows to Oklahoma City for the next few years. The Appaloosa Horse Show will make its way back to Oklahoma City starting in 2023. "They have been in the past, and they're coming back," said J. Scott Munz,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend

Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
ARCADIA, OK
KFOR

Sunny, Hot and Muggy for Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After morning showers, storms and severe weather, we’ll see clearing skies and better weather today. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. There will be some rain chances across Southern Oklahoma this afternoon. We’ll see sunny, hot and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County

Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews prevent flames from spreading after Harrah home catches fire

HARRAH, Okla. — Firefighters kept flames from spreading to other homes during an incident over the weekend in Harrah. Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a house fire and found flames coming through the roof. They got water on the fire and brought the flames under control with the help of crews from Newalla and McLoud.
HARRAH, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy