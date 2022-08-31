Norman 2022 Fall Residential Clean-Up dates set

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – City of Norman officials set the dates for the city’s 2022 Residential Fall Clean-Up.

Those dates are as follows:

Oct. 08 Residential customers who have Monday polycart service

Oct. 15 Residential customers who have Tuesday polycart service

Oct. 22 Residential customers who have Wednesday polycart service

Oct. 29 Residential customers who have Thursday polycart service

Nov. 05 Residential customers who have Friday polycart service

Items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on collection days.

City officials provided a pickup day map .

Residents are not allowed to place their items on their curb earlier than a week before the scheduled pickup day.

Solid Waste Collection does not accept yard waste of any kind, remodeling or demolition debris, including broken concrete, bricks, lumber, sheetrock, shingles, junk cars, or any hazardous waste such as tires, batteries, paints, etc., according to city officials.

Polycarts, wagons, wheelbarrows and other such items cannot to be used as cleanup item containers.

If an item contains Freon it must have the Freon properly captured by a certified technician.

“Only with the proper tag identifying that the Freon has been removed, will the items be accepted,” city officials said.

The Transfer Station at 3901 S. Chautauqua is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free on the above Saturdays for any Norman sanitation customer. Hauling items independently is also an option. Residents who visit the Transfer Station are asked to bring a current City of Norman utility bill.

City officials do not regard commercial construction debris as part of the cleanup, and any such debris brought to the Transfer Station will be accepted at the normal gate rate.

Containers will be set up for rural area residents to dispose of items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at the following locations:

American Legion, 156th NE and State Highway 9

Alameda Market, 7500 Alameda Street

“Residents utilizing these facilities should be able to provide proof of residency through a copy of the City of Norman trash bill,” city officials said.

Residents who need to dispose of household hazardous waste can book appointments at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free. More information is provided on the city’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.