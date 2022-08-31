ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee Airmen, WASP exhibit teaches how to rise above adversity

By John Pepitone
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rlre_0hcdSLYU00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A mobile museum exhibit featuring the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots is at Schlagle High School’s football stadium this week.

Many younger people have never heard of the Tuskegee Airmen or the WASP program.

But the Commemorative Air Force’s “Rise Above” exhibit is touring the nation.

The traveling exhibit shares stories of courage, strength and character of both Black pilots and their support staff. It also features the women pilots who helped break racial and gender barriers during World War II and had to overcome not just foreign enemies, but the adversities of racism and discrimination at home.

Olathe yoga studio shuts down, leaves customers without refunds

“A lot of them have never even heard of the stories, and when their families bring them in, it’s the first time they’ve even heard the stories,” said Kelly Collin, exhibit coordinator. “It’s wonderful that the younger generation is learning about this stuff.”

The CAF’s Red Tail Squadron teaches six guiding principles by which everyone should lead their lives. They are: Aim high. Believe in yourself. Use your brain. Never quit. Be ready to go. And always expect to win.

If you follow these guiding principles, the group believes you can be successful in life.

KCK’s mayor is working with a local Red Tail Academy and the Charlie Wheeler Downtown Airport to develop a youth aviation program, which they hope to launch next summer.

