Two Police Cars, Stolen Sedan Towed Following Paramus Labor Day Pursuit, Crash
Two Paramus police cars and a stolen sedan all had to be towed following a damaging Labor Day pursuit that ended with several occupants in custody. The pursuit apparently came down Farview Avenue and ended in the rear of the DCH Paramus Honda Prep Center on Pleasant Avenue off Route 17 around 11 a.m.
Newark Police Investigating Assault and Robbery
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is investigating an assault and robbery that took...
jcitytimes.com
Following Orders Police Stay Put During Brawl on Pedestrian Mall
A business owner downtown gets to see what residents of Greenville and Bergen-Lafayette have complained about for years. I had just gotten off the phone with Sergeant Kilroy of the Jersey City Police Department’s Eastern District when I learned a fight had broken out. A Two Boots Pizza employee...
Police answering N.J. domestic call shoot, kill 1 person
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. The state attorney general’s office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.
Gunshot victim found in car dies of his injuries
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car early Monday in Middlesex County. Officers responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car
A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say
A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall
A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder
Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say
A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
Man shot in the shin near NYCHA day care center in the Bronx
A man was shot near NYCHA’s Mitchel Day Care Center in the Bronx on Monday, according to police. The man was hit in the left shin around 1:51 p.m., officials said.
NYPD: 10-year-old girl says ice cream truck driver tried to abduct her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
Caught on camera: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD employee injured in University Heights.
15-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teenage girl in Queens
Shantasia O'Brian, 17, was shot in the back on Friday on 136th Avenue in Rosedale.
Police: Man in custody after alleged attempted abduction on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- Police released new information overnight about an attempted kidnapping investigation on Staten Island.They now say a 10-year-old girl lied about her age and agreed to meet up with a 20-year-old man, who is now in custody. It appears the man drove off with the girl in an ice cream truck. She was later found a mile away, unharmed. Charges are pending against the man. Police initially said he approached the girl just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Harbor Road and Forest Avenue, forced her into the ice cream truck and drove away. She got out near Richmond Terrace and Union Avenue with minor scratches and flagged down a person on the street to call her mom, who then called 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap
A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old victim had climbed on top of the unattached long-box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing around 12:30 a.m., ...
hudsontv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sunday Morning Accident On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
**THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION A 31-year old, male motorcyclist was killed in an early, Sunday morning, multi-vehicle accident on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. According to North Bergen Police Lt. Nicholas Galliano, an active investigation is currently underway by the Department and details are limited at the present time.
NJ.com
