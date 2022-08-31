NEW YORK -- Police released new information overnight about an attempted kidnapping investigation on Staten Island.They now say a 10-year-old girl lied about her age and agreed to meet up with a 20-year-old man, who is now in custody. It appears the man drove off with the girl in an ice cream truck. She was later found a mile away, unharmed. Charges are pending against the man. Police initially said he approached the girl just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Harbor Road and Forest Avenue, forced her into the ice cream truck and drove away. She got out near Richmond Terrace and Union Avenue with minor scratches and flagged down a person on the street to call her mom, who then called 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO