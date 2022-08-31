Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Still Seeking to Identify Suspect in Fatal Shooting
Takoma Park Police are again asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July 16 fatal shooting at Advance Auto Parts. According to a news release, a cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and/or the indictment of those responsible for the shooting.
D.C. Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a major crash which...
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., 15 Year-Old Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday led to two juveniles getting...
Five Shot,15-Year-Old Killed at Capitol Heights Convenience Store
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed and...
43 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 43 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. early...
Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
Police Searching for Man Reported Missing in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – The Prince George’s County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance...
15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
Body found in burning car, police investigating
WASHINGTON (DC News now) — A body was recovered from a vehicle that was discovered in flames in D.C. on Monday afternoon, DC police confirmed with DC News Now. Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire […]
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
WJLA
1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police release video, make arrest in Capitol Heights murder case
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, made an arrest Thursday in the recent murder of Stanley Ramey, but officers say they don’t think he was the intended target. Now, they’re hoping to talk to the people inside a red car who may have been targeted by the suspect or who could know more about the shooting.
fox5dc.com
78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home. Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina. The...
fox5dc.com
Man charged with killing 1 person, injuring another in Rockville stabbings
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police in Montgomery County arrested a man for two separate stabbings that happened in Rockville on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, the first stabbing was reported to police around 9:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Hungerford Drive. Once at the scene, officers found a...
Shooting at 7-Eleven leaves one dead and multiple injured
A shooting at a Maryland 7-Eleven near Washington, D.C., on Saturday night resulted in a man being killed and multiple others being injured, police said.
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
