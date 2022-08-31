Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
York News-Times
Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth
YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
News Channel Nebraska
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
Teen girl sent to hospital after Labor Day shooting near 29th and S Streets
On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha. A teenage girl was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Kearney man missing, considered endangered
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Kearney man. Brian Strong, 51,was last seen in the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Avenue, east of Kearney, and is considered to be endangered. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cowboys boots and was carrying a larger boom box-style radio.
Lincoln shooting leaves man in critical condition on Labor Day
Lincoln Police said that a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot early Monday morning.
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
kmaland.com
Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County
(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
KSNB Local4
Teen heads to adult trial court for Grand Island Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager arrested for a May shooting at a Grand Island Walmart is headed to adult trial court. Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder,14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge was dropped.
1011now.com
Local car clubs gather to support teens injured in Memorial Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash earlier this year. From a cruise to a car show, it was all about showing the good rather than the bad, behind the wheel. For Aaron Swanson and...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
News Channel Nebraska
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
klin.com
Missing Inmate Returns to CCC-L
An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 0