ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth

YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
GENEVA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
York News-Times

Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York

YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Ccc L
Kearney Hub

Kearney man missing, considered endangered

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Kearney man. Brian Strong, 51,was last seen in the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Avenue, east of Kearney, and is considered to be endangered. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, cowboys boots and was carrying a larger boom box-style radio.
KEARNEY, NE
KETV.com

Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County

(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KSNB Local4

Teen heads to adult trial court for Grand Island Walmart shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager arrested for a May shooting at a Grand Island Walmart is headed to adult trial court. Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder,14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge was dropped.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
klin.com

Missing Inmate Returns to CCC-L

An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man dies after reported shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy