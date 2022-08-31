Read full article on original website
Bridget Connolly
5d ago
I know that intersection well....very dangerous! Nobody stops for red lights, much less ambulances running hot. Hope those medics are feeling better soon. The Houston Fire Department has a tough job.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Two people critically injured after motorcycle crashes intro vehicle on SH 249 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were critically injured Monday after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened in the northbound lanes of SH 249 at Old Foltin Road. Officials said the two people on a motorcycle,...
fox26houston.com
Northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway at Old Foltin Road shut down following crash involving motorcycle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash is located at 11899 State Highway 249 at Old Foltin Road. Gonzalez said two people were riding a motorcycle when it...
Teen shot to death, dumped along rural Liberty County road last seen alive at west Houston restaurant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
Deadly crash: All NB main lanes open on Gulf Freeway after closure at Howard Drive, HPD says
All lanes are open on the Gulf Freeway near Monroe after a deadly crash Sunday morning, Houston TranStar cameras show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
City working to repair main water break at Gessner Road and Richmond Avenue
A waterlogged traffic hazard might slow you down if you're going through this southwest Houston intersection.
2 dead in rollover crash in La Marque, officials say
LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash in La Marque, police said. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along FM 1765 near Texas Avenue and the Gulf Freeway. Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1765 when it sideswiped another...
HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition, but stable after being found in the roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE
At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
Man shot, killed outside convenience store in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store near Independence Heights. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street about a block away from Booker T. Washington High School. Police were...
Innocent driver killed in crash during chase in Pasadena, police say
PASADENA, Texas — An innocent driver was killed after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle led to a deadly crash, according to the Webster Police Department. The chase started in Webster just after midnight on Sunday and ended near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway in Pasadena. According to...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
1 dead, several injured after chase ends in crash | Houston
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The chase happened in Pasadena on Spencer Highway. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
'Devastating' | Neighbors describe crash in Galveston that killed high school freshman
GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. A...
KHOU
Teen accused of killing innocent driver in high-speed chase appears before judge
PASADENA, Texas — The teen accused of killing an innocent driver in Pasadena following a high-speed chase with Webster police appeared before a judge late Sunday night. Christopher Romero, 17, was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $300,000, according to a judge. According to the Webster...
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1