Weekend reads: Investors get a wakeup call
U.S. investors have soured on stocks again. The S&P 500 Index had fallen 23% through June 17 this year and then had reversed course to rise 17% through Aug. 16. Since then, the benchmark has fallen 8% as investors worry about rising interest rates and a possible recession down the line.
Nutanix stock surges as results, outlook beat estimates
Nutanix Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, sending its shares surging in extended trading. Nutanix shares rose more than 14% after hours, after falling 4.5% in the regular session to close at $17.30. Though the hybrid cloud-computing company’s fourth-quarter revenue saw a year-over-year decline, it...
Why Express Stock Plunged This Week
Shares of Express (NYSE: EXPR) fell 28% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the fashion retailer slashed its full-year earnings forecast. So what. Express' net sales rose 2% year over year to $464.9 million in its fiscal second quarter, which ended on July...
Elon Musk Takes on a Wall Street Giant
Elon Musk fears neither his competitors nor the regulators. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has not hesitated to attack the powerful US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with which he has had a stormy relationship since his now famous tweet of August 7, 2018 in which he announced that he was going to take the manufacturer of electric vehicles private.
