Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘I Just Want to Bring People Together’: Dermot Kennedy Talks His New Album and Loving the Unpredictability of Playing Live
It’s the last week of August, and singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is gearing up to perform an intimate acoustic set later in the day. The stage? New York City’s Hudson Yards. This isn’t exactly a typical stop on Kennedy’s tour schedule for the season, but instead to help launch...
SFGate
Pixies Explore the Surreal on Explosive Single ‘Dregs Of The Wine’
Over three decades after famously alluding to Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí’s groundbreaking art film Un Chien Andalou on the raucous opening track to 1989’s Doolittle, Pixies have returned to their roots with the surrealist new single, “Dregs Of The Wine.”. Anchored by a rhythmic...
Comments / 0