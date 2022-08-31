ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Pixies Explore the Surreal on Explosive Single ‘Dregs Of The Wine’

Over three decades after famously alluding to Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí’s groundbreaking art film Un Chien Andalou on the raucous opening track to 1989’s Doolittle, Pixies have returned to their roots with the surrealist new single, “Dregs Of The Wine.”. Anchored by a rhythmic...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy