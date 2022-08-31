Read full article on original website
Upper Sandusky miscues key in loss to Galion
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky made too many mistakes to beat a talented and motivated opponent Friday night. The Rams lost five fumbles and committed over 100 yards in penalties while falling 28-7 to Galion as it played in memory of teammate Kooper McCabe who died Tuesday. Just as...
Lucas aerial assault downs Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Running the condensed version of the run-and-shoot, the Lucas Cubs have been extremely confident in the ability to move the football — especially on the ground. But Friday night against Wynford (0-3), the Cubs (2-1) beat the Royals through the air. Certainly, Lucas was able...
Connie E. Driver
Connie E. Driver, 69, of Bucyrus passed away on July 2, 2022. Born December 18, 1952 in Grayson, Kentucky to parents Wayne(late) and Betty McGinnis. She leaves behind siblings Arlene McGinnis, Randy (Bev) McGinnis and Ruth Lauthers. Children Wayne A. McGinnis, Beth Hendrickson, Michael Williams and Keith(Shannon) Mahoney. Grandchildren Britney Dyer, Courtney McGinnis, Kale McGinnis, Chase Ballard, Zachary Hendrickson and Hunter Mahoney. Great grandchildren Jake and Brody Sias.
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
No bond for Willard murder suspect
HURON—A Norwalk man was denied bond after being charged with a double murder. Zachary Boster, 25, of Norwalk, was arraigned this morning. A Huron County Judge denied bond in the case. Boster is charged with two counts of murder and aggravated murder, as well as a parole violation. According...
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
Person of interest questioned in Willard homicides
WILLARD—On Saturday at approximately 8:55 AM, the Willard Police Department received a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue. Officers arrived and were alerted by family members of two deceased persons inside the residence. Officers entered the home and discovered the deceased persons. The names...
Interim Law Director faces second OVI in little more than three months
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has confirmed that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in custody at the Crawford County Jail facing his second OVI charge. Gernert was charged with disorderly conduct in August of 2021 when officers were called to his office and found him intoxicated. In May, he was charged with OVI and refusal to take a breathalyzer. Gernert has a failure to control conviction stemming back to 2014.
August 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A citizen’s review of the city
My name is Carolyn Shireman and I just want to make a few comments about the way Bucyrus is ran by the Mayor and City Council/. As some citizens of Bucyrus stand right now, we have a LAW DIRECTOR with an alcohol problem who was contracted out by Mayor Reser, while knowing this problem existed. After the last DUI the law director was put back in his position.
Area business owners acquire coffee shop and plan renovations
BUCYRUS—Paula and Bob Herbert announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert is excited to make the announcement, saying, “Flour & Whisk provides Bucyrus with quality bakery items and...
