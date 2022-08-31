My name is Carolyn Shireman and I just want to make a few comments about the way Bucyrus is ran by the Mayor and City Council/. As some citizens of Bucyrus stand right now, we have a LAW DIRECTOR with an alcohol problem who was contracted out by Mayor Reser, while knowing this problem existed. After the last DUI the law director was put back in his position.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO