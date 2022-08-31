Delays to Springfield pedestrian safety improvements a concern following recent crashes and death, Rep. Bud Williams says

About three miles away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, more than 100 students are spending this weekend making new meaning of the term “campus housing.”. For the students, all new transfers from other colleges and universities, their fall semester digs are a fair bit removed from the thousands of peers taking up residence this weekend in dormitories, suites and on-campus apartments. Facing a shortage of residence hall beds this semester, UMass has placed 120 new students in the EconoLodge hotel in Hadley, about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride from the commonwealth’s flagship campus.

HADLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO