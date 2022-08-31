Delays to Springfield pedestrian safety improvements a concern following recent crashes and death, Rep. Bud Williams says

Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Westfield Council votes to accept Humvee despite subcommittee’s reservations
WESTFIELD — Despite a negative recommendation from the Finance Subcommittee, the City Council voted 8 to 4 on Sept. 1 to accept the gift of a 1980 Humvee from University of Massachusetts Police Department through the Department of Defense to the Westfield Emergency Management Agency. Finance Chair Bridget Matthews-Kane...
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 5, 2022
Freedom Credit Union, in cooperation with ProShred Springfield, will offer free community shred day events on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 at their Ludlow, Chicopee, Northampton and Greenfield branches. On Sept. 10, shredding will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the 645 Center St. branch in Ludlow and...
Holyoke Police investigating shooting
HOLYOKE – At least two people were injured in a shooting that took place Saturday evening. Police have revealed little information about the crime except to say officers responded to calls for a shootout at 7:20 p.m. The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Massachusetts State Police Crime...
Worcester police pull man out of burning car that flipped over after operator drove into boulder early Monday morning
Two Worcester Police Officers pulled a 22-year-old man out of a burning car, minutes before it burst into flames, after the vehicle collided with a boulder near Southwest Common Plaza early Monday morning. At 1 a.m. on Monday, a Worcester Police Officer was traveling near Southwest Common Plaza when she...
Food Bank of Western Massachusetts cuts Chicopee $199,000 check for infrastructure work
CHICOPEE – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has granted the city nearly $200,000 after the cost of infrastructure work at their new headquarters on East Main Street ended up being higher than estimated. Officials cut a check for $199,000 to the city in August to pay for the...
Poliovirus found in New York wastewater ‘concern for Springfield,’ Baystate pediatrics chief says
SPRINGFIELD — Dr. John R. O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Health, calls the detection of the poliovirus in wastewater samples from New York City and three New York counties a “real concern for Springfield” and Massachusetts given travel is common between the two states.
Labor Day gas prices are the cheapest in this Massachusetts county; See average per gallon price per county
Gas prices throughout Massachusetts have fallen from the high prices seen earlier this year when they surged past an average of $5 a gallon in some counties. A report from AAA shows as of Sept. 5, the state average is $3.93 per gallon. But as always, prices vary by location and the county you’re fueling up in can make a big difference.
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election results: 1st Berkshire District (John Barrett III vs. Paula Kingsbury-Evans)
The race for the First Berkshire District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives pits a politician with decades of experience against a recent college graduate who said she wants to bring a “new voice” to state government. Rep. John Barrett III, the incumbent, has held the seat since...
Shaking Crab Cajun seafood restaurant is looking to expand to downtown Worcester
The Shaking Crab is looking to expand to Worcester. The Newton-based Cajun seafood chain is on the city’s License Commission agenda for Sept. 8. The restaurant’s address is listed as 556 Main St., Worcester, a renovated building across from the Hanover Theater owned by The Menkitti Group and marketed as restaurant, retail and office space.
Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic
As deadlines approach for school districts to spend federal COVID relief money, Worcester and Springfield public schools — two of the largest school districts in the state — have been using their federal aid money toward building improvements and social and emotional support for their students. “During the...
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Worcester County; heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring 7-inches of rain
Meteorologists urge drivers to steer clear of flooded streets, as heavy rain and thunderstorms progressed toward parts of Worcester County on Monday afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologists said the weather conditions may bring 7-inches of rain to the area. The weather agency issued a flash flood warning for the southern...
Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator
SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
People in Business: Sept. 5, 2022
Tricia Serio has been named provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She started her new position on July 18. Serio previously served as dean of the College of Natural Sciences and as associate chancellor for strategic academic planning. Serio joined UMass as...
Southwick vaccine clinic may feature recently authorized omicron boosters
SOUTHWICK — The Powder Mill School auditorium in Southwick will play host to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week, and that Sept. 15 clinic will likely offer the newly updated booster doses that target prominent omicron variants. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the new “bivalent” booster doses, which...
Elms College kicks off freshman orientation in conjunction with move-in day
CHICOPEE — The College of Our Lady of the Elms, often referred to as Elms College, spent Labor Day giving 160 freshmen students a warm welcome through its annual orientation program, “Elms Essentials.”. The cool and cloudy weather did not dampen the spirits of members of the Class...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Middlesex District Democrats (James Arena-DeRosa vs. Connor Degan)
The Eighth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are former Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Commonwealth James Arena-DeRosa and Hopkinton Town Clerk Connor Degan. The district, which includes Holliston, Hopkinton, Sherborn and parts of Millis,...
Stone Soul Festival continues Springfield community tradition (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Stone Soul Festival got underway Friday at Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave., bringing family and friends together for music, food and fun. The annual community fest runs through Sunday at the park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave. Among the many dignitaries on hand were Stone Soul...
Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)
What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
UMass Amherst students living at Hadley Econolodge get some perks, but worry about distance from campus; here’s what it looks like inside
About three miles away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, more than 100 students are spending this weekend making new meaning of the term “campus housing.”. For the students, all new transfers from other colleges and universities, their fall semester digs are a fair bit removed from the thousands of peers taking up residence this weekend in dormitories, suites and on-campus apartments. Facing a shortage of residence hall beds this semester, UMass has placed 120 new students in the EconoLodge hotel in Hadley, about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride from the commonwealth’s flagship campus.
Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold this week
A house in Fayville that sold for $21,283 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27. In total, 305 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $465,716, $266 per square foot.
