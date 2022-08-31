Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
SFGate
The Match Factory Scores Multiple Sales on Gianni Amelio’s ‘Lord of the Ants’ Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Prominent arthouse sales company The Match Factory has closed multiple sales on Italian auteur Gianni Amelio’s Venice competition title “Lord of the Ants” ahead of its Venice premiere on Tuesday. The Match Factory has sealed deals on Amelio’s latest work – which is a biopic of Italian...
Comments / 0