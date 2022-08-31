Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
2minutemedicine.com
Physical function as a predictor for cardiovascular disease risk in the elderly
1. A higher physical function among community-dwelling older adults was associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Leading a sedentary lifestyle with minimal physical activity has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. However, there is currently a gap with regards to research investigating individual cardiovascular outcomes amongst older adults in community settings, such as physical activity level. In this community-based prospective cohort study, 5570 participants between 45 and 64 years of age were asked to perform a short physical examination with a wide variety of actions and were assessed for coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure. After the physical examination, patients were divided into low, intermediate, and high groups based on their physical function ability. Patients in the low and intermediate scoring categories were more likely to be older in age, female, Black, or have a lower education level. The results of this study show that low and intermediate physical examination groups had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease compared to the high physical examination group (HR 2.41, 95%CI 1.99-2.91 and HR 1.58, 95%CI 1.36-1.84, respectively). In conclusion, amongst older adults living in the community, a lower physical activity score is associated with an elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease outcomes such as coronary heart disease, stroke, or heart failure. This was independent of pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors. However, there are several limitations that should be discussed in this study. For instance, while the physical activity test had various maneuvers and actions that were tested, a positive performance on this examination may not be an accurate indication of true physical activity level. As well, the study population only consisted of white and black adults so these results cannot be generalizable to other races or age groups. Nevertheless, these findings do demonstrate the importance of physical activity in reducing cardiovascular risk regardless of pre-existing “traditional” risk factors. As such, further research into this area, including randomized trials and experimental studies could be valuable in assessing the exact efficacy of physical function in reducing cardiovascular risk.
2minutemedicine.com
Adjuvant erlotinib increased overall survival when compared to chemotherapy in stage IIIA EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
1. Erlotinib showed an overall survival benefit and improved 5-year survival rates when compared to chemotherapy. 2. Disease-free survival was significantly better in the erlotinib arm than with chemotherapy in the intention-to-treat population and per-protocol populations. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
2minutemedicine.com
Ischemic events associated with greater mortality risk than bleeding events among adults with acute myocardial infarction on antithrombotic therapy
1. This cohort study based on a nationwide Sweden registry demonstrated that among adult patients with a recent acute myocardial infarction (MI) who were discharged on antithrombotic therapy, ischemic events were more common and associated with a higher risk of 1-year mortality compared to bleeding events. 2. Physicians should consider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2minutemedicine.com
Digital therapy may improve sustained attention amongst patients with depression
1. AKL-T03 is a digital therapy that works by activating the brain’s fronto-parietal networks to increase attention and related attentional control processes. 2. In this study, treatment with AKL-T03 led to a significant improvement in sustained attention in comparison to control, amongst patients with depression. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
2minutemedicine.com
Screening patients with atrial fibrillation with an implantable loop recorder does not decrease the incidence of subsequent stroke
1. Amongst patients aged 70 or older, screening for atrial fibrillation with an implantable loop recorder did not prevent the incidence of ischemic or severe stroke compared to the control group. 2. Subgroup analysis revealed that implantable loop recorders may reduce stroke incidence in patients who had not previously had...
