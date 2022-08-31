GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferry Elementary School and Voyager School in Grand Haven gave their students a unique learning opportunity through a community outreach program. The schools partnered with local businesses to be able to elevate their kids learning as well as give back to the community. The schools received a High Impact Leadership Project grant which focusses on leadership and developing literacy success in young readers. With the grant, staff were able to be trained to help bring learning into the community and outside of the classroom.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO