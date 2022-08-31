ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

Good Samaritan who tried to help fatally hit bicyclist dies after being struck by a separate vehicle in St. Clair County

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Two people are dead in St. Clair County after a car hit a bicyclist and another vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman who attempted to help, police said.

The double fatal crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on August 30, Sheriff Mat King said on social media. Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Dove Road in Port Huron Township after a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 to report he had struck a bicyclist.

Authorities said a 40-year-old woman living nearby came out to help at the scene of the crash when a second vehicle hit her.

Deputies said both the bicyclist, a 56-year-old Fort Gratiot man, and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old Marysville man behind the wheel of the first incident stayed on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation, the department said.

The vehicle that hit and killed the 40-year-old woman fled from the scene -- deputies are still in search of the driver.

Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau are currently conducting an investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

"If you have information regarding this incident, please contact our Detective Bureau directly at 810-987-1711," officials said.

SavageHouse
5d ago

if you ever stumble upon a scene and want to help... I would...park your vehicle in a way to "protect" you from incoming traffic but do not block traffic unless necessary.

Sherry Winters-Hampton
5d ago

It’s just sickening that the 2nd driver fled. I pray detectives will have wisdom for her’s/his arrest. Should of stopped when you should of, in more trouble now.What a blessing people have porch cameras these days!!

