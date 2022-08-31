Read full article on original website
Pixies Explore the Surreal on Explosive Single ‘Dregs Of The Wine’
Over three decades after famously alluding to Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí’s groundbreaking art film Un Chien Andalou on the raucous opening track to 1989’s Doolittle, Pixies have returned to their roots with the surrealist new single, “Dregs Of The Wine.”. Anchored by a rhythmic...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘I Just Want to Bring People Together’: Dermot Kennedy Talks His New Album and Loving the Unpredictability of Playing Live
It’s the last week of August, and singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is gearing up to perform an intimate acoustic set later in the day. The stage? New York City’s Hudson Yards. This isn’t exactly a typical stop on Kennedy’s tour schedule for the season, but instead to help launch...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America
“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
‘Inshallah a Boy,’ ‘Black Light’ Among Final Cut Winners in Venice
Venice Film Festival’s Final Cut, dedicated to films in post-production from African and Arab countries, wrapped its anniversary 10th edition on Sept. 5. As fest director Alberto Barbera welcomed the audience to “the final stage of the Final Cut,” La Biennale di Venezia Prize – and cash award of € 5,000 – went to “Inshallah a Boy,” directed by Amjad Al Rasheed.
