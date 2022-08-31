Read full article on original website
Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator
Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
Body-Cam Captures Columbus Cops Killing Unarmed Man in Bed
The Columbus Division of Police released body-camera footage late Tuesday showing the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, who was killed as he was still in bed and possibly holding a vape pen.Authorities say that around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday, officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at an apartment on Sullivant Avenue. Body-camera footage shows Lewis was shot just seconds after several officers entered his second-floor apartment, and less than a second after officers burst open his bedroom door. Lewis had one hand raised as Officer Ricky Anderson, who had a K-9, opened fire. The footage shows officers then...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
Mississippi Town Sued After Its Former Police Chief Bragged About Killing Black People
A civil rights group is asking for a federal investigation into “systemic, condoned racism” in a small town where 86% of the population is Black.
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
Mississippi trooper in the city of McComb was seen being violent with already-handcuffed Black man Eugene Lewis
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Black Father Of Two Shot By Police In His Backyard
Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police in his own backyard, carrying a cell phone that was mistaken for a gun.
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Florida Police Officer Resigns After Pointing Gun at Pregnant Black Woman in Front of Her Children
A Florida police officer handed in his resignation after a video of him pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman while her three children watched from the vehicle was released. According to NBC News, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Desue stopped Ebony Washington because she was allegedly going 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son
A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
Nephew’s ‘erratic’ behavior at church leads to discovery of slain relatives, Florida cops say
A wellness check across state lines turned up two bodies in what police ruled a double homicide.
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says
A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
