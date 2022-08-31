Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com

