Columbus, OH

The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Captures Columbus Cops Killing Unarmed Man in Bed

The Columbus Division of Police released body-camera footage late Tuesday showing the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, who was killed as he was still in bed and possibly holding a vape pen.Authorities say that around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday, officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at an apartment on Sullivant Avenue. Body-camera footage shows Lewis was shot just seconds after several officers entered his second-floor apartment, and less than a second after officers burst open his bedroom door. Lewis had one hand raised as Officer Ricky Anderson, who had a K-9, opened fire. The footage shows officers then...
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
Oxygen

Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son

A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
PRICHARD, AL
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist

Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
TheDailyBeast

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'

An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
DAYTON, OH
