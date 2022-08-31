As a former homeless person, I want to clarify 2 things. One, being homeless isn’t always a result of being lazy or dependent on hand outs. We don’t know the path that led each individual there. Two, not all homeless are drug addicts and not all drug addicts are homeless although there is a significant overlap. Additionally, I would like to see more people in office who show compassion towards every member of the community, such that of Fetterman. Oz is not for the people. He is for himself.
Dr. Oz Has Not Seen One Addicted Person Walking Around With A Syringe Or Needle Hanging Out Him Or Her Neck,That Tells You And I That Dr.Oz Is A Liar And He Will Continue Lying About Much Bigger Things
Oz can't talk about anything. Killer OZ and his killer pills he was pushing on his show then went to court and said he didn't know the effects it had on people. GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM PHILADELPHIA DON'T WANT YOU.
