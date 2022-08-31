ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

An alligator was walking outside a Florida Topgolf. Something was different about it

By Madeleine Marr
 5 days ago

It’s not every day you see a three-legged alligator. Maybe a stool or a tripod, but not a cold-blooded creature.

But so it was, in southwestern Florida.

A social media user caught sight of this off-balance reptile outside of a Topgolf in Fort Myers last week.

The TikToker whose handle is @AYEEMANDA636 apparently began shooting video as the gator was attempting to cross the street in the rain, and then suddenly backs up.

READ MORE: Watch an alligator eat another gator on a golf course in Florida

“Tell me this is not the most Florida [bleeping] thing you’ve ever seen right now,” says the influencer named Amanda Leigh Demuth. “We’re just trying to pull into Topgolf, bro. What’s up? You wanna go whack some golf balls?!”

@ayeemanda636 Tell me you’re from Florida… #floridathings #topgolf #alligator #southfloridacheck #WorldPrincessWeek #fyp ♬ original sound - Amanda Leigh

As the animal retreats from her cellphone camera, limping, Demuth realizes its disability, and quickly changes her tone.

READ MORE: Watch a crocodile run in slow motion (then fast) at an Orlando theme park

“Aw, that’s so sad,” says the bartender. “That’s heartbreaking. Now I feel bad taking a video of you, dude.”

The gator seemed fine. Plus, it’s now an Internet star: Dumuth’s video has been viewed more than two million times.

Comments / 0

 

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
ACCIDENTS
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn't be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn't perused yet, and have my mind blown. It's a daily occurrence at this point since I've been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples

Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn't the first time it's happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff's office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying "Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you."
POLK COUNTY, FL
Miami-Dade County, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

