An alligator was walking outside a Florida Topgolf. Something was different about it

It’s not every day you see a three-legged alligator. Maybe a stool or a tripod, but not a cold-blooded creature.

But so it was, in southwestern Florida.

A social media user caught sight of this off-balance reptile outside of a Topgolf in Fort Myers last week.

The TikToker whose handle is @AYEEMANDA636 apparently began shooting video as the gator was attempting to cross the street in the rain, and then suddenly backs up.

“Tell me this is not the most Florida [bleeping] thing you’ve ever seen right now,” says the influencer named Amanda Leigh Demuth. “We’re just trying to pull into Topgolf, bro. What’s up? You wanna go whack some golf balls?!”

As the animal retreats from her cellphone camera, limping, Demuth realizes its disability, and quickly changes her tone.

“Aw, that’s so sad,” says the bartender. “That’s heartbreaking. Now I feel bad taking a video of you, dude.”

The gator seemed fine. Plus, it’s now an Internet star: Dumuth’s video has been viewed more than two million times.