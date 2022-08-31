ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Top takeaways from the DOJ’s most recent court filing in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afKOA_0hcdNbjb00

A late-night court filing from the Department of Justice revealed yet more of the evidence the government could bring in a case against former president Donald Trump for taking hundreds of documents containing sensitive national defence information home with him and keeping them more than a year after his time in the White House had ended.

In the 36-page filing submitted just before midnight on Tuesday in response to Mr Trump’s demand for the appointment of a third-party special master to review documents seized during the 8 August search of his Palm Beach, Florida home and office, prosecutors argued that Mr Trump “lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records because those records do not belong to him”.

Prosecutors also argued that a decision to require a special master to review the evidence seized would be unnecessary and would also “significantly harm important governmental interests,” including US national security.

They also said an FBI “filter team” has already reviewed the evidence seized during the search of Mr Trump’s property for any material that is attorney-client privileged while dismissing any claim that records could be shielded from review under executive privilege because Mr Trump is no longer president and the FBI and DOJ are entitled to access such records because they are part of the executive branch.

“Appointment of a special master would impede the government’s ongoing criminal investigation and—if the special master were tasked with reviewing classified documents—would impede the Intelligence Community from conducting its ongoing review of the national security risk that improper storage of these highly sensitive materials may have caused and from identifying measures to rectify or mitigate any damage that improper storage caused,” they said.

But the department’s filing supplemented their legal arguments with new, previously hidden details of what has been a more than a year-long investigation into whether highly classified documents were being kept by Mr Trump — whose authority to possess them expired when President Joe Biden was sworn in on 20 January 2021 — and whether the ex-president and his associates obstructed that investigation.

Here are some top takeaways from the Department of Justice filing:

The 8 August search turned up more than twice as many documents as Mr Trump’s lawyers previously returned

According to the department’s late Tuesday filing, the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s property resulted in the recovery of 33 separate “boxes, containers, or items of evidence” containing “Thirty-Three Boxes, Containers, or Items of Evidence, Which Contained over a Hundred Classified Records, Including Information Classified at the Highest Levels”.

Prosecutors said FBI agents also found three classified documents in desks located in Mr Trump’s post-presidential office space known as the “45 Office” and 76 classified documents in Mr Trump’s storage room.

They also said that 13 of the 33 “boxes or containers” seized during the search contained documents bearing classification markings, with the total number of classified documents recovered on 8 August coming to more than twice what Mr Trump’s lawyers gave investigators when they swore that none remained there on 3 June.

Some documents were so sensitive that the Department of Justice personnel tasked with reviewing them had to wait for special security clearances

A photograph of some documents found at Mr Trump’s property which was included with the court filing revealed that some documents were hidden behind cover sheets denoting them as classified at the top secret level and containing “secure compartmented information” — a level of secrecy generally reserved for intelligence sources and methods.

Prosecutors also said a number of seized documents were so highly classified that “even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review” had to be issued special security clearances before they could look at the documents without themselves running afoul of US law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpQ9d_0hcdNbjb00

Trump lawyers refused to let investigators examine boxes in a storage room they showed them during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago

Mr Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed the ex-president cooperated wholeheartedly with the Department of Justice in its efforts to recover records from his former administration that are by law considered property of the US government.

In public statements and court filings, the Trump team has argued that Mr Trump was glad to assist the government he once led, and pointed to the placement of a padlock on the storage room — and the decision to show FBI agents and the head of the department’s export control and counterintelligence section — as evidence that he was not working to frustrate the government’s aims.

But prosecutors have now said the statements offered by Mr Trump and his legal team don’t accurately reflect what actually happened when investigators visited the ex-president’s private club in June.

They wrote that Mr Trump’s attorneys provided them with a folder containing several documents and an affidavit in which one Trump lawyer and official records custodian — ex-One America News anchor Christina Bobb — swore under penalty of perjury that no more classified documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, and that the basement storage room the investigators were shown was “the remaining repository” of White House records.

But prosecutors said Mr Trump’s team did not allow them to verify what Ms Bobb had sworn to in the affidavit.

“Critically, however, the former President’s counsel explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes that remained in the storage room, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained,” they wrote.

They also noted that the folder provided during that June meeting contained 38 separate documents which had been marked as classified at levels up to top secret, and added that Mr Trump’s lawyers “offered no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents with classification markings, remained at the Premises … nearly one-and-a-half years after the end of the Administration”.

The government ‘developed evidence’ showing that Trump’s lawyers lied

Prosecutors said the FBI “uncovered multiple sources of evidence” indicating that Mr Trump’s representatives had not been truthful when they said all classified documents once held at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to the government.

Investigators also “developed evidence” which showed that searching Mr Trump’s storage room would not have let the FBI discover all classified documents that remained at his property despite his attorney’s sworn declaration that no more were in his possession.

Agents also found evidence showing that records “were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room” in what they said was “likely” an effort to “obstruct the government’s investigation”.

“This included evidence indicating that boxes formerly in the Storage Room were not returned prior to counsel’s review,” they said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.In this morning’s multi-post...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts

Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.She wrote that among the government records seized by the FBI, agents found some of Mr Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information”.Agents with security clearance sifted through the trove of documents found at the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence and say they have already returned anything unrelated to the investigation.The warrant for the search allowed agents to...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump accuses FBI of ‘trying to destroy our country’ and ransacking Barron’s room at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump, a central figure in no fewer than three separate criminal probes involving state and federal grand juries, lashed out at the federal law enforcement agencies currently investigating whether he violated federal laws prohibiting unauthorised possession of national defence information and obstruction of justice during a hours-long speech at one of his signature political rallies on Saturday.Mr Trump was roughly ten minutes into remarks at a “Save America” rally purportedly meant to boost the campaigns of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano when he began to air a series of grievances about...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Night Court#Executive Privilege#The Department Of Justice#The White House#Fbi
The Independent

What is a special master, the official who will now review documents seized from Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago?

Donald Trump won a minor legal victory in his battle against the Justice Department on Monday as a judge ruled that a special master should be appointed to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any are protected by executive privilege.The DoJ is expected to appeal the decision, which was expected as the judge had previously noted that she was inclined to grant the former president’s request. Justice Department attorneys argued that the appointment was unnecessary given that their teams had already conducted such a review, while also rejected the idea that Mr Trump could even use executive...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene spreads conspiracy theories about 2020 election and furries at Pennsylvania rally

Marjorie Taylor Greene spread conspiracy theories and called for public health officials to be put in jail on Saturday, as she and other prominent Republicans like Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania to support GOP senate candidate Mehmet Oz.Before she even got onstage, the former QAnon supporter was repeating debunked right-wing myths, including false claims that public schools in places like Texas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania are lowering tables and putting out litter boxes for students who are “furries” that dress or self-identify as cats.“They’re embracing lies, literally embracing lies,” Ms Greene told reporters outside the event. “If some student wants to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 committee member Jamie Raskin says he wants Ginni Thomas to testify

A member of the January 6 committee said on Sunday that he believes the wife of a Supreme Court justice, who assisted in the campaigns to overturn election results in two states, has “relevant” testimony that his fellow lawmakers would like to hear.But he stopped short of indicating that the panel would issue a subpoena targeting Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, as the panel has done for numerous allies of former President Donald Trump.Congressman Jamie Raskin made the comments Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.“I, speaking as one member and only as one member, I would say...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi

Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday featured two controversial speakers with family ties to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.Among the speakers was Cynthia Hughes, who helps organise a support group and legal defence funding for accused Capitol rioters.Her nephew, Tim Cusanelli, was convicted in May of yelling “advance” before he and a mob of people entered the US Capitol building on January 6.The Army reservist had Nazi views, a Hitler-style mustache, and once claimed the genocidal German fascist “should have finished the job,” according to law enforcement officials who interviewed the former Navy servicemember’s colleagues. Cusanelli...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Writer debunks Doug Mastriano’s excessive 9/11 claims about Trump the ‘champion’

A writer went viral debunking claims about Donald Trump and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday after the Republican running for governor in Pennsylvania credited Mr Trump as being a “champion” of New York and the United States in the immediate aftermath.Jeff Pearlman, a sports writer from New York, went viral on Twitter in response to Doug Mastriano’s comments at an appearance beside the ex-president in Wilkes-Barre. At the Saturday rally, Mr Mastriano and others like Marjorie Taylor Greene reiterated and gave full-throated endorsements of the lies and conspiracies about the 2020 election which Mr Trump has spread for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy