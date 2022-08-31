Celtics had best offseason in NBA, according to one league survey

Take a team that was already two wins away from an NBA title, add a starting-caliber guard and a rotational veteran forward without losing any regulars, and you've got yourself a pretty good offseason.

In fact, you just might have the best offseason in the league. That's the conclusion a group of 15 NBA coaches, scouts and executives came to in a survey recently conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps .

Bontemps asked the experts a series of 10 questions, including: "Which team had the best offseason?" Eight different teams received at least one vote, but the Celtics got the most by a comfortable margin with six. The 76ers and Jazz tied for second with two votes apiece.

Brad Stevens' biggest move of the summer was acquiring Malcolm Brogdon via trade from the Pacers. He also signed Danilo Gallinari, who has since suffered a torn meniscus that will likely cost him the first month or so of the regular season.

The Celtics were also linked to Nets star Kevin Durant, but ultimately elected not to meet the Nets' exorbitant asking price. Durant is now set to remain in Brooklyn for this season.

As for the Celtics' title chances, the league insiders nearly have them as the favorites there, too. The C's got four votes to win it all, tying them with the Bucks and putting them just behind the Clippers (5). The defending champion Warriors also received two votes.

The Celtics and Bucks tied with seven votes apiece to win the Eastern Conference, with the Heat picking up the one remaining vote.

One other notable poll result for the Celtics: When asked who will be the best player in the NBA in five years, Jayson Tatum was one of just three players to get votes. He got two, trailing behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and Luka Doncic (6).